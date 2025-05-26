NFL analyst links Carolina Panthers to trade for 2x Pro Bowl defender

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

While everyone will naturally be focused on whether Bryce Young can take another leap toward living up to his potential as a former No. 1 overall pick, what about the Carolina Panthers’ defense? After all, this is a unit that broke NFL records for allowing more points than any other team in league history.

We’ve seen the enticing additions to Dave Canales’ offense, including shiny new first-round receiver Tetairoa McMillan, but have the Panthers done enough to address the defense? Well, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton has another idea that could work: trading for Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

“Carolina can take a big swing to bolster its historically bad defense from a year ago. Yes, the Panthers signed safety Tre’von Moehrig, edge-rusher Patrick Jones II, defensive end Tershawn Wharton and nose tackle Bobby Brown III, but they should still bring in a proven veteran to upgrade at cornerback. Remember, Michael Jackson allowed six touchdowns and a 106.5 passer rating in coverage last season.

Alexander has been sidelined for more than half of the previous two terms because of injuries, but when healthy, he’s a Pro Bowl-caliber player. The 28-year-old is worth the gamble if Carolina can reduce his $24.6 million 2025 cap hit with a restructured deal.” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton on Panthers/Jaire Alexander trade

Alexander and the Packers still haven’t reached a resolution on moving forward together, meaning he could still be on the trade block. Green Bay would prefer that Alexander considers his recent durability concerns and be willing to play on a reduced contract, yet if the Pro Bowler isn’t willing to budge, a trade to Carolina can’t be ruled out.

Still young enough to play several more seasons at a high level, Alexander was once viewed as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. If the Panthers could buy low on that type of potential and have it pay off, it would drastically improve their chances of being a competent defense in 2025.

