Buffalo Bills’ 2x Pro Bowler absent from team’s voluntary workouts

The Buffalo Bills are less than 72 hours from making their first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, where they hold the 30th overall pick. While the front office’s focus is pretty clear, Bills players kicked off their team’s voluntary offseason workouts on Tuesday.

Yet, two-time Pro Bowl running back James Cook was not in attendance for unknown reasons.

Bills GM Brandon Beane says RB James Cook is not at team facilities for the start of the offseason program



"Can't tell you when he's definitely coming or not"



Beane added "I mean, it's voluntary." — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) April 22, 2025

Though, it should be noted that the 25-year-old is currently embroiled in a contract dispute as he seeks a long-term extension.

Cook is headed into the final year of his contract and is reportedly seeking an extension that would earn him $15 million per season. Of course, that would make him the NFL’s third-highest-paid running back in annual salary, slotting only behind Saquon Barkley’s $20.6 million and Christian McCaffrey’s $19 million.

However, after Cook broke out with a 1,009-yard season with an NFL-high 16 rushing touchdowns, the Bills running back has earned a bigger payday. Yet, for whatever reason, the Bills have yet to reward their young star.

The Bills have re-signed several other players to contract extensions this offseason, so it’s possible Cook’s deal is coming soon too. Perhaps creating more pressure on the front office is just what Cook needed to move toward an extension.

