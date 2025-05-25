NFL insider shares what a James Cook contract extension might cost the Buffalo Bills

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook hasn’t closed the door on a potential holdout this summer as he seeks a new contract from the team ahead of the 2025 season. With aspirations of becoming one of the highest-paid NFL players, one insider believes there’s a price that could make everyone happy.

In his weekly mailbag, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote that based on the contract extensions signed by Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry ‘something in the neighborhood of $15 million per season would be a reasonable middle ground for both sides.

James Cook stats (ESPN): 1,009 rushing yards, 4.9 yards per carry, 16 rushing touchdowns, 1 fumble on 207 carries, 32 receptions for 258 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, 8.1 yards per reception

At a $15 million average annual value, Cook would have the fourth-highest salary at his position. It would put him ahead of the likes of Jonathan Taylor ($14 million) and Alvin Kamara ($12.25 million) but well behind Barkley ($20 million AAV), Henry and Christian McCaffrey ($19 million AAV).

For a former 63rd overall pick at a position that still isn’t highly valued when it comes to second contracts, $15 million should be appealing. It would be coming off consecutive Pro Bowl selections, including a 2024 campaign that saw Cook tie for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns.

James Cook contract (Spotrac): $5.271 million base salary, $355,374 signing bonus in 2025 with a $5.701 million cap hit. NFL free agent in 2026

However, Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated in March that he didn’t see an extension coming ‘anytime soon’ for Cook. Buffalo also has a history under this regime of viewing running backs as replaceable, demonstrated by former starters like Devin Singletary and LeSean McCoy being replaced by cheaper options.

With Cook entering a contract year, Buffalo also seems to be preparing to move on from him. Ray Davis, the 128th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, could have a larger role this season and Buffalo could use a mid-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on another running back. While $15 million per season might work for Cook, it seems highly unlikely he will land that deal from the Bills.