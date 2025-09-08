Bradley Chubb and the Miami Dolphins suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The team was hoping to get a quick conference win under their belts, but instead ended up getting blown out and losing 33-8.

There were almost no positives to take away from this performance. Tua Tagovailoa had probably the worst game of his career, throwing for just 114 yards with two interceptions and a fumble. As a result, none of the pass-catchers were able to get going, and the ground game couldn’t become a factor because the team was playing from behind all afternoon.

Any time there’s an ugly loss like this, you’re going to see negative things reported. However, what edge-rusher Bradley Chubb said after the game should have the attention of the fans.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post published some questions and answers from Chubb, and the defender indicated that the team is not on the same page when asked what went wrong.

“Trying to make our own thing up and not playing team football,” explained Chubb. “At the end of the day, that’s what we watch film for. That’s where we sit back and learn, see what we did wrong and correct it come next week.”

Chubb began by saying his teammates were doing their own thing, and then seemingly attempted to walk it back by simply saying they need to watch more film and learn from it. However, the defender would then double-down and say the team was “making up our own stuff.”

“Like I said, us making up our own stuff and us players on the field making things up and not communicating as well as we could have,” Chubb added.

If players were “making stuff up” in the first week of the season, that’s a serious problem. There is no excuse to look that unprepared and ill-equipped in Week 1 after having several months to prepare.