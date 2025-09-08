The Miami Dolphins opened their 2025 season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and if you watched this game as a Dolphins fan, you probably wish you didn’t.

It was an ugly affair in Indianapolis as the Dolphins were blown out to the tune of 33-8. Not one aspect of the team looked adequately prepared, and it was an embarrassing showing all around. The offense mustered just 211 total yards, and keep in mind, the Colts weren’t exactly expected to have a top defense or anything. Tua Tagovailoa had one of the worst games of his career, throwing for just 114 yards with two interceptions and one fumble.

As a result, nobody else on offense had a great game either. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was held to just four catches for 40 yards, while Jaylen Waddle had four for 30. De’Von Achane was fine given the circumstances, but the team was in such a big hole the entire game they couldn’t afford to keep running.

One of the craziest stats to come out after the game was posted by ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky. Orlovsky pointed out that it has now been a full calendar year since Hill has had a catch that exceeded 30 yards. That’s right, the Dolphins have gone an entire year without getting the ball downfield to one of the best burners of all time.

The last time Hill had a catch of more than 30 yards was in the 2024 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill caught seven passes for 130 yards and one score in that game, and coincidentally, that would be the high point of the season for Hill.

The veteran only crossed the 100-yard mark two more times in 2024 and ended up having his worst season since his rookie year in 2016. Hill ended with 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns, which would be a great season for most receivers, but not for Cheetah. It’s probably not a coincidence that the Dolphins offense struggled as a whole last year and the team missed the playoffs.

The Dolphins are completely out of sync right now, and failing to get the ball downfield to one of the best receivers of this generation is just proof of that. It’s hard to imagine Hill still being on this roster after the trade deadline later this fall.