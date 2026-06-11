Two weeks into June, the Atlanta Falcons have gotten an early look at their roster makeup, and there’s a lot to evaluate. Especially considering the Falcons have a new GM in Terry Fontenot, a team president in Matt Ryan, and a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski.

While they haven’t had a ton of time to evaluate their players on the field, the Falcons are already bringing in some outside help. In doing so, they’re turning to a former Super Bowl champion from the Kansas City Chiefs.

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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs have agreed to trade offensive tackle Wanya Morris and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Falcons in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

It’s a low-cost addition for a Falcons team looking for a boost in the trenches. The 25-year-old Morris recently requested a trade from the Chiefs, and Kansas City granted the request and quickly found a trade partner in Atlanta.

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Morris arrived as the 92nd overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s appeared in 43 games, making 16 starts across three seasons, and is now entering the final year of his rookie contract.

The 6-foot-6, 307-pound Morris has predominantly played left tackle, but has also rotated in at right tackle and even operated as a swing tackle at the tight end spot on occasion. Now it’s up to Atlanta’s new coaching staff to figure out how to maximize his potential, and he’ll have to make the most of a fresh start.

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