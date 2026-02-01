A total of 10 NFL head coaching vacancies existed this offseason. Now, they’re all filled. Earlier on Sunday, we learned who the Las Vegas Raiders were hiring. Now, it’s time to find out who the Arizona Cardinals have settled on too.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Cardinals are hiring Mike LaFleur as their next head coach. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because it is.

LaFleur is the younger brother of Matt LaFleur, the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. The NFL now has two sets of brothers who are active head coaches. John Harbaugh of the New York Giants and Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers are the other pair.

Though unlike the Harbaughs, who coach from opposite conferences, the LaFleurs will share the same conference in the NFC, meaning they’re never going to align in the Super Bowl. Of course, one would have to get there first.

As for Mike, he’s just 38 years old and has been working as the offensive coordinator under Sean McVay on the Los Angeles Rams. LaFleur is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Cardinals, and he already has a strong familiarity with the NFC West division, which could help him hit the ground running in Arizona.

One of the biggest team decisions that Arizona faces is how to handle the Kyler Murray situation. The two-time Pro Bowl QB was limited to just five starts last season, and he has a $52.6 million cap hit for 2026. Rumors have suggested that the Cardinals could cut or trade their former franchise QB. If so, they’ll need to find a quick replacement.

