82-Year-Old Jerry Jones Sets Social Media Ablaze with Photos Cozying up to a Young Blonde – But It’s Not What You Think

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick – Eat your heart out.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sparked online buzz after being photographed with a young blonde woman at Inwood Tavern in Dallas this week.

One image shows Jones and the woman taking a selfie together, apparently taken by another patron sitting at a nearby table.

The other image is the selfie itself, which is captioned, “Go Cowboys!”

The images quickly went viral and sparked some concern for Jones, who has been happily married to Eugenia “Gene” Jones since 1963.

But, as you’ll see, all is not as it appears.

Jerry Jones goes viral for photos with young blonde at Dallas bar https://t.co/TY30re8h0e pic.twitter.com/BajHCAwBXE — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 25, 2025

Jerry Jones Takes Picture With Cancer Survivor

The woman posing for a selfie with the Dallas Cowboys owner was later identified in reports as Jessica Jane Farrow, a real estate manager at Vuori Clothing.

She also happens to be a Stage 3 colon cancer survivor.

Social media speculation arose, as it often does, but the interaction was described as a casual, fan-related selfie.

In October 2024, Farrow was a guest on the LivBtr podcast, discussing her past health struggles. Thankfully, she is now in remission.

What started as a viral concern that Jones was engaging in some troubling behavior quickly morphed into him doing a nice thing for a cancer survivor and an obvious Cowboys fan.

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Nukes Team For Lack of Super Bowl Appearances in 30 Years

Past Controversies Involving the Cowboys’ Owner

That’s not to say Jerry Jones hasn’t created controversy in the past with some questionable decisions; it’s just that this one doesn’t fall into that category.

Racy photos cropped up in 2014 involving Jerry Jones and some cheerleaders, though he dismissed them as a misrepresentation and an extortion effort.

Jones was also involved in a very public paternity case involving 27-year-old Alexandra Davis.

Davis contended that Jones is her biological father, an issue prompting a countersuit from Jones and a legal battle that stretched nearly two and a half years.

“It was resolved. It was unfortunate.” Jones said, according to a reporter for the Star-Telegram, after the case was amicably decided. “It was sensitive to me and my family… It was resolved. I certainly am where I want to be.”

The Cowboys are preparing for the 2025 NFL season under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer after a 7-10 record last year.

Jerry Jones has insisted that, despite the team having avoided playoff success like the plague since the 1990s, he is the best person for the job of Dallas GM.

“So hell no, there’s nobody that could […] come in here and do all the contracts … and be a GM any better than I can,” he said in an interview with DLLS.