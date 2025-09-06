The Panthers and Jaguars enter Week 1 with similar missions: prove that their young quarterbacks and new regimes can deliver stability. Both teams have reshaped their rosters and coaching staffs in the past two years, but only one will leave EverBank Stadium on Sunday with momentum. Jacksonville is slightly further along in its development, while Carolina is still searching for traction after trading receiver Adam Thielen and losing a few key pieces to injury.

For the Jaguars, this game is about validating quarterback Trevor Lawrence in a new scheme and unleashing a pass rush that looks like one of the league’s most dangerous. For the Panthers, it’s about protecting Bryce Young long enough to keep the offense afloat and leaning on All-Pro defensive tackle Derrick Brown to wreck Jacksonville’s rhythm. These five players will decide how it unfolds.

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers

Everything for Carolina runs through Young and running back Chuba Hubbard. The Panthers finished dead last in scoring offense last season at 13.6 points per game, and much of that stemmed from protection breakdowns that left Young scrambling without answers. Second-year head coach Dave Canales has installed an offense designed to get the ball out of his hands faster, but that only works if Young stays decisive and accurate.

The complication is that Young will likely take the field without his starting left tackle. Ikem Ekwonu underwent an emergency appendectomy and is doubtful to play, leaving veterans Brady Christensen or Yash Nijman as the next men up. Christensen offers steadier footwork and better pass sets, while Nijman is a stronger run blocker but more natural on the right side. Neither option replicates Ekwonu’s upside, and that mismatch puts even more pressure on Young to play on schedule. If Jacksonville edge rusher Josh Allen consistently wins off that edge, it could turn into a long day for Carolina’s passing game.

The Panthers no longer have Thielen as a safety valve. Instead, they are relying on rookie Tetairoa McMillan, Hunter Renfrow in the slot, second-year receiver Xavier Legette, and veteran David Moore to provide separation. Young’s comfort throwing to Renfrow inside could echo his reliance on Thielen a year ago, but Jacksonville’s corners — Tyson Campbell and Jourdan Lewis — will dare him to win outside.

Why it matters: Young’s average time to throw was 3.05 seconds last year, one of the slowest in the NFL. That cannot happen against Josh Allen and Travon Walker. If Young plays on schedule, Carolina has a shot. If he drifts, Jacksonville could bury him.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jaguars

No player on either sideline is a bigger wild card. The Jaguars traded up to draft Hunter second overall, and they plan to use him heavily on offense while sprinkling him in on defense. Expect designed touches out of the slot: motion routes, bubble screens, and quick slants that allow him to use his elite acceleration. Jacksonville can script him into the game in ways that make his impact tangible, unlike at corner where opponents can simply avoid him.

But don’t discount his defensive role entirely. Hunter has the skill set to rotate in against bigger receivers in sub-packages, and his presence forces opposing quarterbacks to think twice before testing his side. If he produces on both sides — say five catches, a defensive pass breakup, and an explosive return — it gives Jacksonville a unique X-factor that Carolina cannot match.

Why it matters: The Jaguars’ offense already leans on screens and quick-hitters. Hunter’s ability to create after the catch could stretch Carolina’s defense horizontally, opening lanes for running back Travis Etienne and the rest of the receiving corps, like star Brian Thomas Jr.

Derrick Brown, DT, Panthers

For all the Jaguars’ offensive talent, the key to slowing them is winning first down. Brown gives Carolina its best chance. He has developed into one of the league’s premier interior defenders, finishing top-10 among defensive tackles in run stops in 2024. Against a Jacksonville backfield led by Etienne and Tank Bigsby, Brown’s ability to blow up inside zone and swallow screens could eliminate the “easy button” plays Coen wants to build around Lawrence.

Carolina’s front was rebuilt this offseason with additions like Tershawn Wharton and A’Shawn Robinson, but Brown is still the tone-setter. If he forces Lawrence into second-and-9, Evero can unleash blitz packages. If Etienne and Bigsby are chewing off five yards a carry, the defense will stay on its heels all afternoon.

Why it matters: Jacksonville’s offense is designed to stay ahead of schedule. Brown is the one Panther who can drag them behind the sticks.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Jaguars

Few defenders enter Week 1 with a more favorable matchup. Ekwonu underwent an emergency appendectomy last week and is doubtful. That means Allen, who has 27 sacks over the past two seasons, is lining up against Brady Christensen or Yash Nijman. Neither is a natural blindside protector.

Allen wins with long-arm power and relentless pursuit. He’s coming off his best year, posting 17.5 sacks and 90 total pressures, and he’s now in a scheme that allows him to rush more freely after Ryan Nielsen’s brief, rigid tenure as defensive coordinator. Jacksonville’s defensive front is built around him and Walker collapsing edges until quarterbacks crack. Against a smaller passer like Young, the potential for strip sacks and hurried throws is massive.

Why it matters: Carolina cannot function if Allen lives in the backfield. The Panthers will try to protect with chips and quick game, but if Allen controls the edge on passing downs, it won’t matter.

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

Lawrence has faced heavy scrutiny after a 2024 season defined by turnovers and inconsistency. He threw just 14 touchdowns against 15 interceptions, and he hasn’t posted a clean multi-touchdown, no-interception game since 2023. That’s why all eyes are on his first game under new head coach Liam Coen, whose system is designed to simplify reads and put quarterbacks in rhythm.

Coen’s offenses thrive on disguising looks pre-snap, leaning on screens and quick-hitters that turn high-percentage throws into steady gains. Last season, Tampa Bay produced nearly 1,000 yards on screens with Baker Mayfield under Coen’s direction. If Jacksonville can replicate that efficiency, Lawrence won’t need to force hero-ball plays. The “bold prediction” floating around this week is that he throws for three touchdowns and no interceptions. That would mark a striking departure from his 2024 struggles and set the tone for his year.

Why it matters: Carolina’s defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero thrives on forcing quarterbacks into tight-window throws. If Lawrence is decisive and efficient, he neutralizes the Panthers’ pressure. If he presses for chunk gains, Brown and company will make him pay.