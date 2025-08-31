The Carolina Panthers made it official Saturday: Hunter Renfrow is back.

Just days after being cut at the 53-man deadline, Renfrow has re-signed with Carolina and will rejoin a wide receiver room that looks completely different from what it did a week ago.

Why the Move Happened

The Panthers’ wide receiver room changed a lot this week. Tuesday was cut day. On Wednesday, the team traded Adam Thielen to Minnesota. His trade vacated Carolina’s slot role, which second-receiver Jalen Coker inherited. But on Saturday, Coker was placed on injured reserve following a Thursday injury to his quad. He’ll miss at least the first four games of the season, per league rules. Those two departures — one permanent, one temporary — forced Carolina to act. Renfrow, a familiar face who already spent the offseason with the team, was the clear solution.

General manager Dan Morgan admitted the timing wasn’t perfect. The front office didn’t anticipate the Thielen trade materializing so quickly, and the Coker setback came right after. The chain of events opened the door to bring back Renfrow, this time with a bigger role and a stronger contract. His new one-year deal is worth $2.25 million, including $2 million guaranteed, with incentives that could push it to $3 million.

A Second Chance in the Slot

Renfrow is no longer depth insurance — he’s expected to be the starting slot receiver. That role fits his skillset and gives quarterback Bryce Young a proven veteran target to lean on as the offense adjusts to life without Thielen.

At 29, Renfrow brings five years of NFL production, including 269 career catches and a Pro Bowl season in 2021 with Las Vegas. He returned to football this year and showed flashes of the route-running brilliance that made him a training camp standout this summer.

The problem was inconsistency. A hamstring issue cost Renfrow valuable reps in joint practices and slowed his momentum. He finished the preseason with just four catches for 12 yards, and his lack of special teams value kept him on the bubble.

Now, with the roster reshaped, those concerns are less relevant. Renfrow is back to do what he does best —get open.

Shifting Receiver Depth

Alongside Renfrow, the group features Xavier Legette and David Moore, plus rookies Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr., camp standout Bryson Tremaine, and waiver pickup Dalevon Campbell.

Coker, who impressed in 2024 with his hands and ability to win contested catches, will miss at least four games. His injury is notable. It’s the same quad that sidelined him late last season, raising long-term durability questions.

For now, though, Renfrow’s presence should stabilize a position that lost two key names in a matter of 48 hours. Thielen is gone, Coker is shelved, and Renfrow now has a second chance to carve out a role on a roster that suddenly needs him.

If he stays healthy, Renfrow’s savvy route-running and reliability on third down can give Young the type of safety valve he lost in Thielen. If not, the offense will lean heavily on rookies to grow up fast.

The re-signing wasn’t just a reunion, it was a necessity.