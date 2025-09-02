The Chicago Bears are entering a new era in 2025. The team has a new head coach in Ben Johnson and is hoping to see second-year quarterback Caleb Williams take a step forward.

It’s unfortunate that the Bears play in one of the toughest divisions in football. The Lions, Packers, and Vikings all made the playoffs last season and should all challenge to do so again in 2025. Especially the Packers, who recently pulled off a trade for one of the best defenders in the league in Micah Parsons.

If the Bears take that next leap, several players will have to step up. Today, let’s identify three players, excluding rookies, who seem primed for breakout seasons in 2025.

Austin Booker, EDGE

Unfortunately, Booker was placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury on special teams in the preseason. This means the first game Booker will be able to play in is Week 6 against the Commanders.

However, I still believe that Booker will make a big impact in 2025. The defender dominated in the preseason, leading the league with four sacks, and also performing solidly against the run. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say Booker could end up bringing some much-needed pass-rush juice to the team once he returns, and possibly secure a larger role for himself in 2026.

Gervon Dexter Sr., DL

Dexter came on last season and showed why the Bears thought so highly of him leading up to the 2023 draft. The defender ended the 2024 campaign with 51 tackles, four tackles for loss, 19 quarterback hits, and five sacks.

In 2025, though, Dexter will have the luxury of playing next to Grady Jarrett, who is easily the best running mate Dexter has had in the NFL. With blockers having to account for Jarrett as well, Dexter could thrive on the interior and cause havoc. Don’t be surprised to see Dexter have a Pro Bowl-caliber season in 2025.

Caleb Williams, QB

As is typical for quarterbacks, Williams delivered a mixed bag in his rookie campaign. The USC product passed for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2024.

With an offensive guru head coach like Johnson, and an improved supporting cast, expectations for Williams are rightfully sky-high. It should be expected that Williams will break the Bears’ infamous 4,000-yard passer streak and also cement himself as a true franchise quarterback. That may sound like a lofty expectation, but that’s what comes with being the No. 1 pick.