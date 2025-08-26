The Bears, and every other NFL team, are rapidly approaching the deadline to make the necessary roster moves to be down to 53 players. Naturally, some tough decisions have to be made and some familiar faces will be jettisoned.

The Bears began their moves this weekend and have already cut some notable names such as Power Echols, Samori Toure, Ian Wheeler, and Tre Flowers. Terell Smith was also added to injured reserve, which freed up another spot. However, the moves really came flying on Tuesday, and one of the casualties so far is former third-round pick Zacch Pickens.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are moving on from the defensive tackle after he failed to stand out this summer on a deeper defensive line.

The #Bears are waiving defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, a third-round pick in 2023, per source. pic.twitter.com/ZCs6WZrx6D — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 26, 2025

It appears like the Bears, at least initially, will roll with the following players on the defensive line: Gervon Dexter Sr., Grady Jarrett, Andrew Billings, Shemar Turner, and Chris Williams. Pickens had been battling Williams for the final spot, but the veteran got the better of him in the preseason.

Pickens came to the Bears from South Carolina. As a rookie, Pickens played in all 17 games and collected 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, and 0.5 sacks. During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Pickens failed to improve much, ending with 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.

In another year, Pickens likely would’ve gotten one more chance in Chicago. However, with the additions of Jarrett and Turner, this room is just too deep to give a player like Pickens another chance.

Due to his status as a former third-round pick who played in the SEC, it’s possible Pickens gets claimed by another team. If he doesn’t though, the Bears would likely love to be able to store him on the practice squad.