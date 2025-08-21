During each preseason, each NFL team is just hoping to escape without any serious injuries. Of course, it’s impossible to get out completely unscathed, and the Chicago Bears are no exception.

During the team’s second preseason game last Sunday, cornerback Terell Smith went down with a non-contact injury to his left knee. It looked bad from the jump, and the worst-case scenario was recently confirmed- Smith will go on injured reserve and miss the 2025 season with a torn patellar tendon.

🚨BREAKING: Bears CB Terell Smith will miss the 2025 season with a torn patellar tendon, per @BradBiggs.



Smith went down in Sunday's preseason game against the Bills. pic.twitter.com/4rbW6yI6OS — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) August 20, 2025

This is a huge loss for a Bears’ secondary that was already banged up as it is. In fact, several players on the roster on both sides of the ball are currently banged up.

At cornerback, Jaylon Johnson (leg) and Kyler Gordon (hamstring) are also nursing injuries, but should be ready for the regular season. Undrafted free agent running back Deion Hankins was also added to IR, while defensive lineman Gervon Dexter and edge-rushers Dominique Robinson and Austin Booker are all currently banged up.

Smith was in the process of battling Tyrique Stevenson and Nahshon Wright for the starting corner spot opposite Johnson before going down. Now, with Smith, Johnson, and Gordon down, Wright and Stevenson are the top healthy corners on the roster.

Johnson, Gordon, Wright, and Stevenson are all locks to make the roster at corner, while Josh Blackwell is close to lock status due to his ability to play slot corner behind Gordon. That’s five spots accounted for, but rookie Zah Frazier will presumably need a spot as well.

Frazier has been away from the team since rookie minicamp due to a personal matter, but the rookie was back on the field today, which is a good sign.