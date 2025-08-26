The Bears have been making moves to get down to 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. Most of the moves have been expected, but there have a been few shocking cuts like defensive tackle Zacch Pickens.

One of the cuts on Tuesday that would’ve been considered surprising at one point was wide receiver Tyler Scott. Scott was a fourth-round pick of the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft and looked like a future building block at one point.

However, Scott has failed to impress in the NFL to this point. As a rookie, Scott caught 17 passes for 168 yards while playing in all 17 games. Then, in 2024, Scott made even less of an impact, catching just one pass for five yards in 11 games.

Scott failed to standout much this preseason, but he did have his best game against the Bills when he caught three passes for 54 yards and one score. Still, it wasn’t enough to get Scott on the team, and one undrafted standout likely will make the team in his place.

#Bears are waiving receiver Tyler Scott, per source. Was Chicago's fourth-round pick in 2023. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 26, 2025

Jahdae Walker has been one of the best stories of camp. The receiver has consistently had good reps this summer and Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle recently spoke glowingly about the receiver.

Walker ended the preseason with eight catches for 98 yards and two scores and also picked up a tackle on special teams, which is a great way to endear yourself to a coaching staff. It’s projected that the Bears will roll with D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Olamide Zaccheaus, Devin Duvernay, and Walker as the six receivers on the roster to begin the season.