The Atlanta Falcons would prefer that a Michael Penix Jr. would start all 17 games in 2026. Yet, after the 2024 first-round pick suffered a partially torn ACL in his left knee, the Falcons will have to make other quarterback plans for next season.

Penix just had his reconstructive surgery on his knee on Wednesday, and since the injury happened so late in the season (Week 11), he won’t be ready for the start of the season. So if Penix won’t be available in Week 1, who should the Falcons roll with instead? Here’s a list of six players who could begin the year as the Falcons’ starting QB in 2026.

Joe Flacco

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chances are, Joe Flacco won’t be returning to the Bengals in 2026. He’ll likely seek an opportunity that gives him a better chance of seeing the field, and that won’t be available with a healthy Joe Burrow available. However, Flacco knows that the Falcons will need another starting QB for a large chunk of the season, and Atlanta has several talented weapons, which could make Flacco excited about coming to town.

Geno Smith

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Geno Smith won’t be returning to the Raiders as their starting quarterback in 2026, though he could become a backup. That may make him more inclined to head to Atlanta, where he’s durely have a chance to begin the season as the starter until Penix returns to health. Smith might even be able to put forth a strong early-season performance that helps him re-establish himself as a team’s starting quarterback, posssibly in Atlanta.

Russell Wilson

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

He lost his starting role in New York, and since he’s only on a one-year deal, Russell Wilson won’t be getting it back. That job is Jaxson Dart’s to lose. Though, Wilson will have to hunt for a better opportunity when the offseason kicks off, and the Falcons could be one of the best options available. In Atlanta, Wilson knows he’ll be annointed the starter, at least until Penix returns, and that may be better than the other situations out there.

Davis Mills

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Who knew Davis Mills would emerge as a viable starting quarterback solution heading into 2026? But the Falcons could be especially attractive to the Atlanta, Georgia native. He’ll still be just 27 years old when the season kicks off, and thriving on an expiring contract could be the type of career springboard that helps him land a certified starting role.

Mac Jones

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The former Patriots first-round pick has excelled when filling in for Brock Purdy this season, leading the 49ers to a 5-3 record. He’s playing on a two-year contract, so the 49ers will have a chance to trade him to a team while playing for an affordable rate of just $4.6 million next year. That alone will have teams interested, and some have already begun to speculate on what a trade would cost interested teams.

Aaron Rodgers

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s still too early to tell if Aaron Rodgers will want to play a 22nd season. But if he does, we can’t imagine many better situations for both sides than Atlanta. He’ll have a strong cast of weapons that feature Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts. Plus, he’ll probably have a hard time finding an established starting role where he won’t have to compete, but he knows what he’ll be walking into in Atlanta.