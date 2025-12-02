Who’s the NFL’s best quarterback? Who’s the NFL’s worst quarterback? We felt it was only fair to evaluate all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks based on their performance this season. That means the typical greats like Patrick Mahomes won’t rank No. 1, simply because he hasn’t been at his very best this year. Scroll down for the full 2025 NFL QB rankings, from 1-32.

1. Matthew Stafford (Last Week: 1)

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It turns out the 37-year-old version of Stafford is still human. Sunday’s start was far from his best (but also not his worst), tossing two picks and losing a fumble. It was his first multi-interception game of the season. His 32-to-4 TD-to-interception ratio remains among the league’s best. In fact, we’d argue Stafford has been the NFL’s best quarterback of 2025.

2. Drake Maye (LW: 2)

David Butler II-Imagn Images

Facing a top-notch defensive line led to Maye taking three sacks, but otherwise he was once again superb. He was efficient (24-of-31 completions), dangerous (9.1 YPA), and didn’t turn the ball over once. If he had more touchdowns, we’d say he’s been the best QB in the NFL, but he’s darn close.

3. Dak Prescott (LW: 7)

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Prescott started rocky with a first-drive interception, but he was nearly flawless afterward, completing 27-of-39 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns. It was a statement win for a Cowboys team that’s now climbed back into the playoff race after three consecutive wins. Prescott’s undoubtedly been one of football’s best QBs this season.

4. Josh Allen (LW: 3)

Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He didn’t have a great game on Sunday, but Josh Allen is now the all-time rushing touchdown leader for quarterbacks, surpassing fellow former NFL MVP Cam Newton. Otherwise, Allen completed just 15-of-23 passes for 123 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. This one was ugly, but so were the winds in Pittsburgh

5. Jared Goff (LW: 9)

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Playing without his full cast of pass-catchers behind a makeshift offensive line, Goff faced an immense amount of pressure. Considering the circumstances, Goff handled himself well, completing 76.9% of his passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. But he was also sacked three times in the seven-point loss. We’ll likely see even better production this week against Dallas.

6. Sam Darnold (LW: 6)

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Facing an immense amount of pressure against his old team (and a Brian Flores-led defense), Darnold was a shell of himself. He’d finish with a new season-low 128 passing yards, while completing just 14-of-26 passes. He was also sacked a season-high four times in an all-around ugly effort.

7. Patrick Mahomes (LW: 5)

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Mahomes did nearly everything he could to help the Chiefs pull out a Thanksgiving win, but Kansas City’s stout defense surprisingly let them down. Mahomes did his part, tying his season-high with four passing touchdowns while tallying 291 yards (261 passing). If the season ended today, Mahomes would finish with the lowest completion rate of his career at 64.6%.

8. Daniel Jones (LW: 8)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Playing with a fractured fibula, Daniel Jones understandably wasn’t at his best against the Texans’ No. 2-ranked defense. His 51.8% completion rate was by far a new season-low. He still managed 201 passing yards and two touchdowns, and was sacked only once. Were his struggles the product of the injury, or was it Houston’s elite defense?

9. Jordan Love (LW: 14)

Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knowing the Packers would need a big day to leap past the Lions, Love was at his best, producing a season-high four passing touchdowns. Once again, he did an excellent job of avoiding negative plays, with zero turnovers or sacks. If the Packers could get this version of Love every week, they’d be Super Bowl contenders.

10. Jalen Hurts (LW: 10)

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A.J. Brown may be a bit happier after getting two touchdown catches, but Hurts didn’t do his team any favors with two turnovers, one of which came on a tush push fumble. Plus, he completed under 60% of his passes for the third time in his past four starts. He still has an impressive 19 touchdowns and just two interceptions, but Hurts’ inconsistency issues are glaring.

11. Justin Herbert (LW: 4)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Herbert suffered a broken hand on Sunday, which forced him back to the locker room and likely impacted his performance. Otherwise, Herbert completed 15-of-20 passes for 151 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Hopefully, he’ll be able to go next week rather than forcing Trey Lance back into action.

Related: NFL Power Rankings 2025: Week-by-Week NFL Evaluations of All 32 Teams

12. Joe Burrow

Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

If he had a bigger workload, Burrow would easily rank in the top ten or even the top five of our NFL QB rankings. But with just three starts to his name, Burrow doesn’t quite have the proven results of his peers this year. Besides, Burrow has completed just 54.9% of his passes this season, but he also hasn’t tossed an interception either.

13. Baker Mayfield (LW: 11)

Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mayfield was playing hurt, and it showed. He had less than 200 passing yards for the third time in his past four full starts. Yet, the tough former No. 1 overall pick managed to do just enough to will the Bucs back to victory after losing their previous three. We expect a much more dangerous Mayfield next week against the Saints.

14. Bo Nix (LW: 12)

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bo Nix may have recorded a new season-high 329 passing yards, but this win was far from his best effort. While Nix made several impressive throws that fueled the Broncos to their ninth consecutive win, he also made some questionable throws, such as tossing an interception right to Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner. But it didn’t matter, with Nix delivering in the clutch with a quick five-play, 76-yard touchdown drive to help put the Broncos ahead for good.

15. Lamar Jackson (LW: 13)

Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Something is off with the former NFL MVP. He hasn’t completed even 60% of his passes in any of his past four starts, and he has just one touchdown, three interceptions, and four fumbles in that stretch. While Jackson still has just four interceptions this year, he’s also averaging by far a career-low 29.3 rushing yards per game.

16. Bryce Young (LW: 22)

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Suddenly, the Panthers look like a force to be reckoned with as Bryce Young grows more comfortable in Dave Canales’ offense. Taking on a top-five defense, Sunday could have gone either way, but Young was excellent. He completed a season-high 75% of his passes for 26 yards and three touchdowns, making several big-time clutch throws in the process.

17. Aaron Rodgers (LW: 17)

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playing with three fractured bones in his wrist, Rodgers was noticeably off again this week. No wonder the Steelers opted to start Mason Rudolph last week instead. Rodgers ultimately completed just 10-of-21 passes for 117 yards and was even forced out of action after suffering a bloodied nose after a hard sack.

18. Caleb Williams (LW: 15)

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Williams completed fewer than 59% of his passes for the fifth game in a row, only this time, he couldn’t even reach 50%. Yet, it didn’t matter with how dominant Chicago’s rushing offense was. He’s still learning that he needs to be more consistent with his technique, but Williams got away with a poor effort here, despite the win.

19. C.J. Stroud (LW: 18)

Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Stroud made a crucial mistake, throwing an interception into double coverage in the first half. But he was excellent after the break, playing nearly flawlessly to help spark the Texans past the Colts to keep things interesting in the AFC South.

20. Jacoby Brissett (LW: 19)

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Cardinals clearly aren’t afraid to let Brissett make 40 attempts per game. He’s done so in five starts this season, and he’s gone over 300 yards in his past three. He uncharacteristically tossed a pick on Sunday, but of course, it wasn’t his fault as it came on a tipped pass. Brissett still has the NFL’s lowest interception rate in league history.

21. Brock Purdy (LW: 16)

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 49ers’ passing offense hasn’t been nearly as prolific with Brock Purdy (229.4 YPG) under center compared to Mac Jones (268.8 YPG). Purdy even has one more interception than Jones, despite making three fewer starts. It’s a long season, but it’s really starting to look like San Francisco is playing the wrong QB, but at 9-4, they can afford to play around, especially against teams like the Browns.

22. Trevor Lawrence (LW: 21)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have now won three in a row and have clawed their way back into the playoff picture. Lawrence hasn’t always been consistent, but he played well on Sunday. The former No. 1 overall pick avoided turnovers while producing 229 yards as a passer and 25 more as a rusher. He also accounted for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in what he made look like an easy win over the Titans.

23. Tua Tagovailoa (LW: 20)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dolphins have won three in a row, but Tagovailoa didn’t play particularly well in this one. He completed just 52% of his passes for a grand total of 157 scoreless yards. Tagovailoa also threw a pick and suffered four sacks in an overall ugly effort for the NFL’s interceptions leader.

24. Marcus Mariota (LW: 30)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mariota showed he can still be a highly effective backup QB, going toe-to-toe with one of the NFL’s best defenses and handling himself well. While we would have liked to see Mariota complete more than 56% of his passes, he wound up passing for 294 yards while adding 55 more as a rusher. He certainly gave the Broncos’ defense some fits.

25. Kirk Cousins (LW: 26)

Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Playing without top weapon Drake London, Kirk Cousins played fairly well against a Jets team that’s been much better as of late. He managed to complete 21-of-33 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown, but he couldn’t lead the Falcons to victory. Though we’d argue it wasn’t his fault, as it’s not like he committed any turnovers or was even sacked once.

26. Geno Smith (LW: 25)

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Still leading the NFL with 14 interceptions, Smith tossed another in Sunday’s loss. Otherwise, he didn’t perform terribly in the Raiders’ first game without Chip Kelly. Smith completed a respectable 18-of-23 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. But he also took five sacks and fumbled once.

27. Tyrod Taylor

Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Aaron Glenn has juggled starters at QB this season, and this time it worked with Tyrod Taylor helping the Jets win their third game in the past five games (Fields got the other two wins). The Jets won, and it’s not like Taylor was extremely productive, but he was still much better than Fields. He’d complete 19-of-33 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown and even chipped in another 44 yards and a score on the ground. Without turning the ball over, Taylor’s effort led to a winning recipe.

28. Jaxson Dart (LW: 24)

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Making his return after missing the past two starts with a concussion, Dart posted his second-fewest passing yards yet (139). He did add 20 more yards as a rusher while tacking on a passing touchdown, but he also took two sacks. Dart was far from the only issue, but he didn’t have any solutions on Monday night either.

29. Tyler Shough (LW: 31)

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Getting sacked six times wasn’t in the Saints’ plans, but Tyler Shough otherwise performed well. The Saints’ second-round pick completed 26-of-38 passes for 239 yards and two scores, though an interception was a clear negative. He even rushed for a two-point conversion, but had another taken away after a pick turned into two points for the other side. Shough even put his team in position to win, but a dropped pass delivered another close loss.

30. Cam Ward (LW: 27)

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ward was coming off arguably the best start of his young NFL career, but he followed it with a woeful effort, completing 24-of-28 passes for just 141 yards. That’s an average of just 3.7 YPA for those counting. Sacked three times again on Sunday, Ward not only has been sacked the most, he’s on track to lose more sack yardage than anyone in league history. That’s not what you want from a No. 1 pick.

31. Shedeur Sanders (LW: 29)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Starting at home for the first time, Shedeur Sanders had a game to forget. He completed just 16 of 25 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. Sanders didn’t turn the ball over, but he did take three sacks, which was a common theme in his college career and throughout the preseason. Sanders did do well with the first scripted plays, leading the Browns to a first-quarter touchdown and a two-point conversion.

32. Max Brosmer (LW: J.J. McCarthy ranked 32nd)

Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Whether it’s J.J. McCarthy or the undrafted rookie Max Brosmer making the start, it’s the same ugly results in Minnesota, which has turned the ball over more than every other team this season. Brosmer’s four interceptions on Sunday didn’t help. But the fact that Justin Jefferson had just four yards on Sunday is a big red flag, which will lead to McCarthy being re-inserted back into the starting lineup.