Although he wanted to play, the Pittsburgh Steelers kept Aaron Rodgers out of action in last week’s 31-28 loss to the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a wrist fracture. While that injury sounds painful enough, especially for a quarterback, Rodgers isn’t dealing with a simple fracture.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Rodgers is actually dealing with “at least three” fractured bones in his wrist. Though, the fractures are in Rodgers’ left wrist, not his throwing hand.

Unlike last week, Rodgers is expected to play today when the Steelers face the Buffalo Bills.

It should be noted that none of the fractures are displaced. Though, one of them is a “more consequential break that can only happen with significant force.”

Rodgers, 41, is the NFL’s oldest player, which also makes him the NFL’s oldest starting quarterback this season. Yet, being that he’s possibly in the final year of his playing career, Rodgers is trying to maximize all the opportunities he can get. Today that means trying to improve the Steelers’ record to 7-5 rather than 6-6.

Rodgers has led his team to a losing record just four times in his 16 years as an NFL starting QB. Last season he led the Jets to a 5-12 record, so he’s already pacing well ahead of last year in New York.

