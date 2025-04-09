NFL rumors: Shedeur Sanders does not want to be drafted by Cleveland Browns or New York Giants?

A notable NFL analyst claimed on Wednesday that Shedeur Sanders is hoping he is not selected in the top three of the draft by teams like the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been, arguably, the biggest talking point heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. The Heisman Trophy finalist was one of the best signal callers in the country the last two seasons despite playing in front of a leaky offensive line. And he is viewed as one of the best QB prospects in this year’s class.

However, while he is talented, he is also seen as a flawed player. The QB position is as important as ever in the NFL. But to be truly impactful at the spot today, a player has to be able to extend plays and put the ball down and run on occasion. But the Buffaloes’ star is a traditional pocket passer that will need a strong line at the next level.

It is a key reason why some projections believe he won’t be a top-five pick this month like other elite QB prospects usually are. Well, on Wednesday, ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick suggested that is what Shedeur Sanders is hoping for. And he doesn’t want to be selected by QB-needy teams in the top five like the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

Shedeur Sanders prefers teams he can be collaborative with on offensive game plan

“Shedeur is someone who wants to be collaborative. He’s someone you want to talk with. He doesn’t like to be told, ‘This is the way we’re going to do things. And you’re just going to need to fall in line,'” Riddick said on “First Take” this morning. “And he’s earned that right because of the way he’s played. This young man is going to be just fine.

“And you know what? I hope he doesn’t go in the top three picks. And I think his camp would tell you the same thing. There are other teams they want to go to.”

There have been a lot of NFL rumors in recent days that the Browns and Giants are still strongly considering Sanders with their top picks at second and third overall, respectively. However, if true, this news might make both franchises consider taking a different player with their selections in Round 1 this month.

