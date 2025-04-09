NFL Draft buzz: Top analyst projects Philadelphia Eagles to rebuild championship defense through first two picks

The Philadelphia Eagles will be replenishing their Super Bowl-winning defensive unit in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Due to salary cap constraints, the Eagles had to part with several key contributors from their championship defense, including:

The Birds brought back linebacker Zack Baun on a $51 million deal following his All-Pro season. They also signed several veterans to one-year contracts, including cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and edge rushers Azeez Ojulari, Joshua Uche, and Patrick Johnson.

This defensive turnover comes as general manager Howie Roseman prepares for future contract extensions with a trio of core young players — All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens, and edge rusher Nolan Smith, a former first-round pick.

With the draft just three weeks away, a prominent analyst projects the Eagles will address these defensive gaps with their first two selections.

Top NFL Draft analyst predicts Philadelphia Eagles will use picks on these defensive prospects

Credit: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Eagles taking Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. with their 32nd overall pick in the first round.

“The defending Super Bowl champs lost some key parts of their defense in free agency, including edge rusher Josh Sweat. Being able to get after the quarterback is important for Vic Fangio’s defense, and there’s a glaring void now on the edge,” writes Kiper. “There are mixed opinions around the league on whether Pearce is a first-rounder, but he has the traits to develop into a speedy disruptor in the right system. He had 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons and ranked second in the nation in pressure rate last season (19.0%).”

With Sweat’s departure, Brandon Graham’s retirement, and the unsuccessful Bryce Huff signing, the Eagles need to upgrade their defensive end position. Adding Pearce and his explosiveness alongside Smith, Moro Ojomo, and Jalyx Hunt would address this critical need.

For Philadelphia’s second-round selection, Kiper predicts the Birds will take Penn State safety Kevin Winston Jr. with the 64th pick.

“The Eagles could close Round 2 by staying in state. Winston played only two games last season after suffering a knee injury in September, but he had 40 tackles and five pass breakups the prior year. He could help replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was traded to Houston,” noted Kiper.

Kiper also mentioned he wouldn’t be surprised if the Eagles look for offensive line depth with that pick, highlighting Boston College’s Ozzy Trapilo and LSU’s Emery Jones Jr. as potential alternatives.

