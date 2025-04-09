Three second-round steals New York Giants should target in 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away, and intrigue surrounds what the New York Giants will do with their first-round pick.

The Giants’ third overall selection will carry high expectations and significant investment from the organization. However, their second-round pick (34th overall) has the potential to deliver exceptional value, possibly landing a player with a first-round grade who might be overlooked by other teams.

General manager Joe Schoen knows a solid draft class is imperative, or he and head coach Brian Daboll will be shown the door. Here are three players that should be on Schoen’s radar in Round 2.

Alabama guard Tyler Booker

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Giants need help with their interior offensive line, and if Tyler Booker remains available at 34, he would be the ideal fit. The 6-foot-5, 321-pound Booker has the prototypical size and strength to be a mauler who can open holes for running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and keep quarterback Russell Wilson upright.

He started all 13 games for Alabama in 2024 and earned Second-Team All-American honors from The Associated Press. His best attribute is versatility, having played both guard positions and left tackle during his collegiate career.

Booker is smart, displays great technique, and has shown leadership qualities, which earned him a team captain role. He would start at one of the guard positions from day one of training camp and could develop into one of the league’s top interior linemen.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The pressure is on Daboll and Schoen to find the franchise’s quarterback in this draft class. If they bypass a quarterback with their first pick, there’s a high probability they’ll take one with their second, and Jaxson Dart would be the likely candidate.

The team has conducted extensive scouting on Dart, and speculation suggests they’re so enamored with him that they may consider trading back into the first round to select him.

After appearing in six games for USC in 2021, Dart transferred to Ole Miss, where he started 39 games over three seasons. He set the school’s career passing yards mark with 10,617, along with 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. Dart also excels at utilizing his legs, rushing for 1,541 yards in college with 14 touchdowns. There’s room for improvement with his footwork and decision-making, but watching and learning from Wilson for a year would aid his development.

Dart’s stock appears to be rising, so there’s a chance someone takes him in the first round. But if he remains available in Round 2, he might become the first quarterback drafted in the Daboll/Schoen regime.

Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Another Ole Miss Rebel who should be on the Giants’ radar is Walter Nolen. The Giants need to add size to their defensive line to stop opposing ground games, as they had the 27th-ranked run defense, allowing 136 yards per game. Nolen would make their run defense significantly better.

Nolen played for Texas A&M in 2022 and 2023, appearing in 22 games where he recorded 66 tackles and five sacks, before transferring to Ole Miss.

Last season, the 6-foot-4, 296-pound defensive tackle started all 13 games and tallied 48 tackles with 6.5 sacks. His superb play earned him First-Team All-American honors from The Associated Press, and he was a finalist for the Outland Trophy.

He possesses the explosiveness to pressure quarterbacks up the middle and can take on double teams, allowing his teammates to make plays. Having Nolen and Dexter Lawrence on the same line would create an imposing presence for offenses to handle.

If New York can land any of these players in Round 2, they’ll play a pivotal role in turning the franchise’s fortunes around for years to come.