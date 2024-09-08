NFL insider reveals timeline, liekly ruling for Tom Brady to become Las Vegas Raiders owner

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tom Brady will begin his post-football career on Sunday as the lead NFL analyst for FOX’s broadcast f the Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns game. In a matter of weeks, the future Hall of Famer will reportedly add NFL owner to his resume.

Following his second retirement, Brady originally finalized a deal with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis to purchase a stake in the franchise. Brady, one of the wealthiest athletes in the world, had previously bought an ownership stake in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, which are also owned by Davis.

Related: Highest paid NFL broadcasters, including Tom Brady salary

However, things have taken a turn within the last year. Brady’s first agreement to buy a minority ownership stake in the Raiders was turned away by the NFL after owners overwhelmingly believed he received too much of a discount for the team. It’s been reported that he would pay $175 million for a 10 percent stake in the club.

Las Vegas Raiders franchise value (Forbes): $6.7 billion

Related: Richest NFL owners

NFL owners had reason to take issue with the price Brady was going to pay. A 10 percent stake based on 2024 franchise values should be worth at least $600 million. Even that would be well below the Raiders’ estimated franchise value of $6.7 billion. At the very least, team owners felt Brady should pay a fairer price.

Once that hurdle was clearer, the NFL created new rules to limit Brady’s access in his new role. If he wants to become a minority owner in the Raiders’ franchise, he would have to give up the right to attend in-person or online broadcast production meetings and he wouldn’t be allowed to have access to team facilities, players, or coaches. All of that is access that top broadcasters receive to prepare for a game. Evidently, that hurdle won’t prevent a deal from happening.

Related: Best NFL players of all time, see where Tom Brady lands

Will Tom Brady buy the Raiders?

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the NFL is expected to vote on and approve his deal by as early as October. If the matter isn’t handled next month, then the expectation is Brady will be approved as a Raiders’ minority owner during the league’s Special League Meeting in December.

Also Read: Week 3 college football rankings

For now, the agreement between Davis and Brady is still being reviewed by the NFL’s Finance Committee, which comes after the preliminary review that generated questions regarding the “valuation of the percentage” Brady was purchasing from Davis.

Regarding the rules that would hinder Brady’s access as a broadcaster with FOX, Rapoport reports that “many of the issues” are now in a much better place and everyone seems to be happy with both the terms of the detail and a path forward. With Brady understanding the league’s specific restrictions on his access to other teams as a broadcaster, he will be approved and join Davis as part of the Raiders ownership group.