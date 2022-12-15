New York Yankees sign Carlos Rodon to 6-year, $162 million contract

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Some might argue the New York Yankees already made the biggest splash in MLB free agency by retaining Aaron Judge for $360 million — the largest contract in league history. But this is the Yankees, and fans aren’t satisfied with simply standing pat.

How about Carlos Rodon? Would signing baseball’s best remaining free agent pitcher please fans of the Bronx Bombers? We’re about to find out.

According to Jon Heyman, the Yankees have agreed to a six-year, $162 million contract with the left-handed pitcher. The agreement also includes a full no-trade clause.

Rodon was said to be seeking a contract near the six or seven-year range from the Yankees. It took an average annual value of $27 million per season to get it done.

Carlos Rodon gives New York Yankees four-headed roster

Rodon joins a star-studded pitching staff. The Yankees already had the second-best team ERA in the American League a season ago. This is in large thanks to Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino, who Rodon will now join.

The 30-year-old two-time All-Star has been simply dominant the past two seasons, split between the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants.

Carlos Rodon stats in 2022: 2.88 ERA, 33.4% strikeout rate, .200 batting average allowed, 1.03 WHIP, 14.1% Swinging Strike rate

This is a rotation that can hang with any offense in baseball, and if the lineup can once again lead the AL in runs scored, there’s no reason why the Yankees shouldn’t be seen as legitimate World Series contenders once again heading into 2023.

