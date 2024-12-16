New York Yankees rumor details why Hal Steinbrenner a major reason Juan Soto defected to New York Mets

An interesting report suggests that not being a fan of New York Yankees boss Hal Steinbrenner was a reason why Juan Soto defected to the New York Mets.

One of the biggest stories in not just baseball, but sports in general, was the Mets’ stunning decision this month to give Juan Soto the richest contract in sports history. The 15-year, $765 million deal shattered the previous record of 10 years and $700 million given to Shohei Ohtani. However, it also sent a serious message to crosstown rivals the Yankees.

For much of their history, the Mets were the red-headed baseball stepchild in New York. High-value free agents almost always chose the chance to play in the Bronx instead of competing in Queens. However, with the Mets being backed by the richest owner in baseball, the team now has the financial might to outbid any team, including the Yanks.

While money played a major role, there had to be more to it than that for him to choose the Amazins over a prestigious franchise like the Yankees, that has a rich winning history. There has been a lot of speculation about what helped Juan Soto make his choice. Including getting a suite in Citi Field. However, a new report offers another intriguing reason behind the superstar’s final choice.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Was a disconnect with New York Yankees ownership a reason why Juan Soto chose New York Mets?

In a recent column, The Athletic New York Mets insiders Tim Britton and Will Sammon looked at why the team beat out the Yanks in the Soto sweepstakes. And revealed how ownership had a major influence on Soto’s choice.

“Soto emphasized a rapport with his future owner as much as any major free agent in recent memory. He’d been tight with Ted Lerner in Washington, turning down an extension there in part because a sale of the team looked imminent,” they wrote. “He was close in San Diego with Peter Seidler, who’d wanted to extend Soto before dying last offseason.

Juan Soto contract: 15 years, $765 million

“Soto had notably not developed that kind of relationship with Hal Steinbrenner in his lone season across town, leaving open the chance for Cohen or another owner to court him this winter.”

Soto reportedly was heartbroken when his time with the Nationals ended three years ago. Plus, rumors have claimed that the Padres’ deceased former owner and the outfielder’s agent were nearing a long-term deal before he passed last year. Family values were mentioned as a major part of Soto’s reasoning for his final decision.

It seems that Hal and his brother Hank Steinbrenner treating the four-time All-Star more like an employee instead of a family member and friend backfired on the pinstripes.

