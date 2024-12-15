New York Yankees rumor claims Cody Bellinger trade talks have stalled again, team may pivot to chase for 5 specific stars

A fresh New York Yankees rumor suggests that despite reports of talks on a Cody Bellinger trade nearing the finish line, discussions have stalled once again.

This has been a busy last week for the Yankees. Over the first few weeks of the offseason, the organization was completely focused on trying to re-sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto. However, despite their best efforts and an offer for as much as $760 million, the team lost one of their most important players to the New York Mets.

Related: New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs ‘deep into talks’ on blockbuster trade for All-Star

There had been speculation for quite some time about what the team could do in the event they lost the Soto chase. Well, in the fallout of the 26-year-old going to the Mets, the Yanks have made a pair of big moves. The first was giving Atlanta Braves star pitcher Max Fried a massive $218 million deal. Then they made a bold trade for, arguably, the best closer in MLB — Milwaukee Brewers stud Devin Williams.

On Saturday, a new report suggested that their next major move would be completing a long-rumored trade for Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger. However, on Sunday New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman suggested that those talks may have hit a wall. And the New York Yankees could soon pivot to five different players to fill their void at first base.

Cody Bellinger stats (2024): .266 AVG, .325 OBP, .426 SLG, .751 OPS, 18 HR, 78 RBI, 72 R

Money again holding up completion of Cody Bellinger trade to New York Yankees

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“Still a money gap in Bellinger trade talk with Yankees and Cubs as of this minute,” Heyman wrote on X. “It’s a matter of ‘who blinks first’ if ever.”

The outfielder/first baseman has over $52 million left on his current deal. Many teams around the league have balked at the idea of taking on all of that money after he had a down season in 2024. Most want the Cubs to pick up some of that money. Something they seem uninterested in doing.

Cody Bellinger contract: Three years, $80 million

With discussions at a stalemate, Heyman revealed five players New York could pivot to during their current game of chicken with the Cubbies. “[The trade] still could happen but Yanks also considering Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, Carlos Santana, Josh Naylor, Nathaniel Lowe, and probably others.”

Related: New York Yankees rumors reveal All-Star bat team to make ‘full-court press’ for in coming days