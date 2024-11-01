MLB scouts rip New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers had low opinion of World Series foe

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The World Series matchup between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers was supposed to be an all-time classic, with historic TV ratings for a long series that could go seven games. Instead, the Dodgers hoised the World Series trophy at Yankee Stadium in Game 5, beating the team they apparently wanted to face.

New York and Los Angeles both looked dominant at times as they marched their respective ways through the American League and National League. Both teams looked even on paper, with two of the best lineups in baseball and pitching staffs that were coming through in October.

Related: Insider reveals Juan Soto contract demands for New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Yankees dominantly won Game 4 and played the Dodgers close in several other games, including a Game 1 matchup that went to extra innings. However, even ahead of the World Series, Los Angeles apparently wanted this specific matchup against New York.

According to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, the Dodgers privately liked the World Series matchup” against the Yankees. A big reason for the club’s private desire to face New York was a widespread belief that the Yankees “cut corners when it came to the finer points of the game.”

“Privately, the Dodgers liked the World Series matchup against the Yankees. They knew New York cut corners when it came to the finer points of the game. The Yankees did not defend well. Their baserunning was lackluster; the Dodgers scouts wrote up reports about a consistent lack of strong primary leads and fundamental secondary leads. Limit the Yankees’ home runs, the Dodgers knew, and you could out-execute them.” Tom Verducci on why the Los Angeles Dodgers wanted to face the New York Yankees in the World Series (via Sports Illustrated)

Related: MLB free agency predictions, including Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees

The Yankees’ defense and base running were frequent concerns during the regular season and highlighted as a potential issue that could haunt them in October. Sure enough, the issues doomed New York in an infamous 5th inning with a meltdown caused by errors and bad decision-making.

The opinion of the Yankees’ issues were shared around the league, especially after the World Series. Scouts who spoke to Jon Heyman of the New York Post ripped the decision of Yankees manager Aaron Boone, especially the fact that New York played its worst baseball in the World Series.

“The Yankees played really bad in this series, probably the worst they played all season.” American League scout on the New York Yankees in the World Series (H/T New York Post)

Making it even worse for New York, team officials told Heyman that base running was a point of emphasis during spring training. Scouts also criticized Boone for his handling of the 5th inning, not going out for a mound visit to settle the team’s nerves after a series of errors.

While the Yankees made it back to the World Series for the first time since 2009, their championship drought has been extended to nearly two decades. Re-signing Juan Soto will be the club’s priority this winter, but New York also has to get creative in improving defensively and cleaning up its base running.