MLB insider reveals potential surprise No. 2 priority for New York Yankees this offseason

The New York Yankees reached the World Series only to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games, extending the second-longest championship drought in franchise history. Now, MLB rumors have ramped up about what will happen this offseason.

The first big question centers around Juan Soto, a perennial MVP candidate who leads the top MLB free agents in 2024-’25. Only 26 years old, Soto was the most productive member of the Yankees lineup in October. However, he’s seeking a deal that will make him one of the highest paid MLB players ever.

New York will be getting into a bidding war with the likes of the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and the Dodgers for the All-Star outfielder. The Yankees also have to make decisions on Gerrit Cole and Aaron Boone.

The decision with Boone will likely come first, with MLB rumors already signaling that his 2025 club option will be picked up. After that, all eyes shift to Cole. The 34-year-old starting pitcher has four years and $144 million remaining on his deal with an opt-out this winter. If he declines the option, New York can add a 10th year to his contract value at $36 million. However, another matter could be a big priority.

Robert Murray of Fansided writes that second baseman Gleyber Torres could be the second biggest offseason priority for the Yankees. While he struggled early in the season, a late change turned things around for him at the plate.

Torres was moved to the leadoff spot in the Yankees lineup on August 16. Over his last 39 regular-season games, per Baseball Reference, he slashed .313/.385/.454 with a .840 OPS, 5 home runs, 18 RBI and 31 runs scored in 39 games.

Turning 28 in December, Torres performed like an above-average player in the second half of the season and proved he could repeat the form that made him an essential part of the team’s success from 2022-’23. However, he will still be the club’s second priority far behind Soto and it’s possible the start of MLB free agency could push New York to explore other options.