New York Yankees insider suggests Jazz Chisholm could be the Yanks next Paul O’Neill

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A New York Yankees insider believes that Jazz Chisholm’s change of scenery to the Bronx could be just as beneficial as it was for Paul O’Neill 30 years ago.

While the Yankees did not land the front-line pitcher they were hoping to get before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, they did make one notable trade. Acquiring Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins now allows them to address weaknesses they have had for months at second and third base.

And in just four games with his new team, the one-time All-Star has made a major impact. In big matchups versus rivals the Boston Red Sox and league leaders the Philadelphia Phillies this week, the 26-year-old has a whopping four home runs and eight runs batted in.

There were rumors for weeks that New York could be a contender for Chisholm. However, some had concerns about the move. The Bahamas native is very talented, but he has also developed a reputation as being a little too outspoken, and inconsistent. This rubbed some in the Marlins organization the wrong way.

Paul O’Neill was another talented player who didn’t seem to reach potential when the Yanks acquired him from the Reds in 1993. That acquisition ended up working out terrifically for the Yankees, and New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman believes there is similar potential there with Jazz Chisholm.

Jazz Chisholm has potential to make as big an impact on New York Yankees as Paul O’Neill?

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

“On a piece of graphic paper, Jazz Chisholm looks great. And in short bursts, he looks great,” Sherman said on Wednesday. “But go talk to people with the Marlins who had to live with it for 162 games. And that’s why I am wondering can he drift because there’s 4,000 people in the crowd? Could he drift because there is not strong veteran leadership? Could he drift because there is not a media that will hold you to a larger accountability than in other places?

Jazz Chisholm stats (2024): .248 AVG, .311 OBP, .447 SLG, 12 HR, 36 RBI, 36 R, 14 SB

“He is a talented player. Talented enough that his performance should be better than it has been to date,” he added. “I’ll say this. You know who I just described? Paul O’Neill. Paul O’Neil was less than the sum of his parts. Came to New York to a place where he was kind of awed by Don Mattingly. And it was perfect for him. He rose to a well above-average player. Way beyond complimentary. Is that in Jazz Chisholm? Maybe.”

O’Neill became a beloved figure in New York for his massive role in their dynasty during the late 1990s. If Chisholm can get close to that it will make the Yankees trade for him just as legendary.

