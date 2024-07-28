Latest New York Mets rumors reveal new trade objective ahead of MLB trade deadline 2024

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets made their first big move ahead of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring Washington Nationals outfielder Jesse Winker. With a sot in the lineup strengthened, Mets rumors are pointing to what’s next ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday.

New York has positioned itself perfectly to be buyers. Things got off to a rough start after the All-Star Break with a series split against the Miami Marlins, but the team rebounded against the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves.

Now, the Mets are actively exploring ways to improve their roster ahead of the trade deadline. With the outfield seemingly taken care of, New York is turning its focus to pitching with its eyes reportedly on at least one specific starter.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets have entered the trade market for a starting pitcher. While they aren’t expected to pursue a top option like Garrett Crochet or Tarik Skubal, Chicago White Sox starter Ericj Fedde and Chicago Cubs starter Jameson Taillon could potentially be on their radar.

Erick Fedde stats (ESPN): 3.11 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 108-34 K-BB ratio, 105 hits allowed in 121.1 innings

Both starting pitchers come with club control. Taillon is under contract through 2026, earning an $18 million average annual salary. Meanwhile, Fedde is owed less than half of his remaining $7.5 million salary this season and is on the books for $7.5 million next year.

Jameson Taillon stats (ESPN): 2.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 78-21 K-BB ratio, 94 hits allowed in 100.1 innings

The sudden urgency to add starting pitching comes after Kodai Senga came off the injured list only to suffer a season-ending injury. While New York once believed it had a wealth of starting pitching that it could deal from, recent struggles from the likes of Christian Scott (4.56 ERA) paired with Senga’s injury made adding a starter a priority for New York.