New York Mets insider details all the evidence for why Pete Alonso will be back in Queens in 2025

Despite Pete Alonso turning down their most recent offer last month, the New York Mets still seem to be the favorites in his free-agent market. On Monday, a New York MLB insider laid out the various pieces of evidence for why re-signing is not a matter of if but when.

This has been a productive offseason for the Mets. In the previous offseason, they were bargain shopping so they could pay off a lot of debut during the 2024 season. This time around they entered the fall and winter following a shocking run to the NLCS. And looking to spend a healthy amount to improve the roster.

Related: MLB insider reveals New York Mets ‘not budging’ from 3-year offer as Pete Alonso has ‘run out of alternatives’

Thus far they have done that. The club has filled various holes in the starting rotations and bullpen. And of course, they won the massive Juan Soto bidding war by giving him a record-shattering $765 million contract. However, the ongoing saga with Pete Alonso has put a downer on things a few weeks away from the start of Spring Training.

The homegrown star and the Mets have made little progress on discussions that have been going on over the last year. But his free-agent market is far weaker than expected. And despite allegedly turning down a three-year deal worth around $70 million, the team remains the favorite to sign him.

There are still threats like the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco looming on the market. However, in a column on Monday, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino broke down the timeline that has led to this current impasse between the New York Mets and Pete Alonso.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

MLB insider details how New York Mets-Pete Alonso got to this point

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Around Christmas time the organization thought he would be playing elsewhere in 2025. However, early last month “Alonso’s camp approached the Mets with a three-year concept, but at a salary that the team considered too far above market value.”

Martino claims the club feels $25 million per season is what the 30-year-old is worth. When talks failed “the Mets were wholly and sincerely prepared to move forward without Alonso.” Then talks with the Blue Jays reportedly heated up. However, they instead signed Anthony Santander and Max Scherzer recently and talks with Alonso have cooled off.

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Three years, $85 million

In recent weeks, despite Mets owner Steve Cohen going public with his frustrations, there continue to be signs of a reunion. Cohen is rumored to have spoken with Alonso’s agent Scott Boras soon after his comments at the Amazin’ Day fan fest. Then instead of spending big on bullpen help, they gave Ryne Stanek a $4.5 million deal on Jan. 30.

That contract left wiggle room for New York to re-sign Alonso at a preferred price point. Then the Mets signed utility man Nick Madrigal to a $1.5 million deal. An amount much less than what it would have taken to bring back fan-favorite Jose Iglesias.

Martino expects a ‘warm reunion’ between the Mets and Alonso

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

“[Mets President David] Stearns and his baseball operations department have always preferred to have Alonso on their 2025 roster,” Martino wrote. “If Alonso does not return, the team believes that it can win with an internal infield rotation that involves Mark Vientos seeing significant time at first base. But they were never off Alonso, the baseball player.

“Yes, they made a financial pivot starting on Jan. 16. And yes, these negotiations have been ‘exhausting,’ as Cohen put it. But it’s hard to see anything that would prevent a warm reunion.”

Related: Major threat to New York Mets attempts to sign Pete Alonso close to dropping out, but potential dark horse emerges