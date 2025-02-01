MLB insider reveals New York Mets ‘not budging’ from 3-year offer as Pete Alonso has ‘run out of alternatives’

Free agency hasn’t gone the way Pete Alonso and his agent, Scott Boras, expected.

After turning down a reported seven-year, $158 million contract extension from the New York Mets in 2023, Alonso believed he would be able to cash in during free agency. ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel initially projected Alonso to receive a six-year, $159 million deal.

However, with how things have played out, it appears Alonso won’t be able to command even half of that amount.

The Mets offered Alonso a three-year, $70 million deal, which he turned down. New York then pivoted, signing outfielder/designated hitter Jesse Winker and left-handed reliever A.J. Minter.

The Toronto Blue Jays have been the only other team linked to Alonso, but no deal has materialized. Earlier this offseason, other first-base-needy teams made trades or signings without considering the four-time All-Star.

While Alonso remains in limbo, an MLB insider has revealed what the slugger needs to do if he wants to return to Queens.

MLB insider: Seems ‘inevitable’ Pete Alonso will return to New York Mets

According to USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Alonso “badly wants to return” to the Mets but will have to “swallow his pride,” as the Mets will not budge from their short-term offer.

“It likely will come down to just how much the Mets will pay Alonso in the first year of that three-year contract, which will include an opt-out after the 2025 season to allow Alonso to test the market again,” Nightengale reports.

Nightengale added that Alonso has “simply run out of alternatives,” as many teams have already filled their first base position.

“The first-base carousel moved quickly in December, with nearly one-third of the teams in baseball switching first basemen and leaving Alonso standing,” noted Nightengale.

The MLB insider adds that it feels “inevitable” that Alonso will return to Queens.

Over six seasons with the Mets, Alonso has posted an .854 OPS, 134 OPS+, and 226 home runs, which ranks third in Mets history. He’s just 27 home runs away from overtaking Darryl Strawberry’s franchise record of 252.

