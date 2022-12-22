New York Mets owner could face ‘grievance’ for celebrating Carlos Correa signing early

While New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has a lot to celebrate following the team’s surprise agreement with star shortstop Carlos Correa yesterday, the MLB boss could be getting some calls from the league soon regarding his public thoughts on the move.

The baseball world was turned on its head Wednesday morning when it was revealed that despite reportedly agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants, Carlos Correa would not be playing in San Francisco next season. Instead, the two-time All-Star is now expected to bring his talents to Flushing and play for the Mets in 2023.

The major MLB free agency shakeup occurred after issues with the results of Correa’s physical gave the Giants a moment of hesitation and forced them to postpone their introductory press conference with the 28-year-old. During that period of limbo, the New York Mets swooped in and snatched Correa up for 12 years, and $315 million.

Also Read: Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 5 possible landing spots

the tentative signing put a cap on what has been a wild and expensive offseason for the Mets. However, a moment of honesty following the news may have gotten the franchise’s boss, Steve Cohen, in hot water with MLB.

New York Mets owner may have spoke too soon about Carlos Correa signing

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

There is a reason why teams stay quiet about signings before they are officially signed and announced. Doing so breaks rules in the league’s collective bargaining agreement. After the shocking development yesterday, Cohen told the New York Post, “We needed one more thing, and this is it. This was important … This puts us over the top.”

It seems that was a notable no-no since their deal, like the one with the Giants, is still not yet final and is jumping the gun a bit with a player that is not officially a part of the roster. On Thursday, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino added to the situation by claiming, “Now that Cohen has weighed in on his deal with Correa, the Mets could face a grievance if their medical team does not recommend finalizing the deal. This remains an evolving story.”

It is unclear what a possible penalty could be in a grievance filing, or if one will even come. However, since Cohen is set to pay $111 million in 2023 from payroll tax penalties, it’s unlikely he will be too concerned about what could come from the league in the coming days.