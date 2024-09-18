New York Knicks coach confirms rumored plan for center spot that could lead to electrifying small-ball lineup

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This week, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed recent rumors about a bold approach they could take to fill the void left at center after Isaiah Hartenstein’s departure.

The Knicks are just a couple of weeks away from opening up training camp for the 2024-25 NBA season. And for the first time — maybe since the 1990s — the team enters a new season as a legitimate title contender. New York was the second-seed in the East last season, and a deluge of injuries late in the year likely cost them a trip to the conference finals.

In the summer they added Nets star Mikal Bridges and he will boost an already talented roster. However, they did suffer one major loss when center Isaiah Hartenstein took a sizable raise in free agency to join the Thunder.

His departure is notable not only because he was a force on the defensive end, but he was a very underrated player in helping to move the ball on offense. The Knicks have tried all summer to add an impact player at center and have struck out at every turn. They will likely go with the trio of Mitchell Robinson, Jericho Sims, and Precious Achiuwa at center for at least the first few months of the season.

New York Knicks head coach confirms plans to play Julius Randle at center

However, there has been speculation that three-time All-Star Julius Randle could be an option at center. But, Thibodeau is a defensive-minded head coach who always wants a strong defender in the middle. That has never been a strength of Randle’s game. Yet, the rumors may soon become reality.

“We could see Julius more at the 5,” Thibodeau told Tim Ashburner of NBA.com this week. “I don’t want to do that for long stretches, it would take its toll, but to have him do it for 10 or 15 minutes, I think he can do it well. He also would create a lot of [offensive] advantages.”

The Knicks coach alluded to his defensive concerns. However, a small-ball lineup of Randle, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart or Donte DiVincenzo, Bridges, and Jalen Brunson could be dynamite. It would give them a lineup that could equal the better offensive fives in the game while still having some strong defenders on the floor.

