New York Jets reportedly interested in 3 top NFL free agents

The New York Jets enter the 2022 NFL offseason needing to fill a roster with a ton of holes. Fortunately, with plenty of cash to spend, the front office seems to already have a few targets in mind who would make a significant impact.

Before making any cut or restructuring contracts, the Jets have approximately $48.8 million in cap space (OverTheCap) to operate with this offseason. While there is going to be plenty of competition at a time when the NFL salary cap is skyrocketing, New York has the money and resources to make competitive offers.

While fans are hoping many of the team’s biggest needs are addressed through the 2022 NFL Draft, it seems general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh are prioritizing free agency as a means of filling the biggest voids.

According to PFN’s Tony Pauline, New York is showing a lot of interest in impending free-agent center Bradley Bozeman. They are also high on Ryan Jensen, viewed as the top center available this offseason.

Adding either player would provide a significant boost for the Jets’ offensive line. Bozeman graded as the fifth-best center in the NFL among players who played more than 50% of their team’s snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Jensen finished right behind him, drawing high marks for his run blocking.

However, Jensen and Bozeman aren’t the only Jets’ targets. According to Pauline, New York is prepared to make a run at Pro Bowl edge rusher Za’Darius Smith once he is released by the Green Bay Packers. The Jets do have a slight advantage, with Smith’s former teammate C.J. Mosley prepared to recruit him.

If the Jets are successful, landing one of their free-agent targets at center and convincing Smith to sign, it opens up a ton of possibilities in the upcoming NFL Draft.

