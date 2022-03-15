New York Giants bolster offensive line with signings of Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants bolstered their offensive line yesterday with two veteran pick-ups from free agency.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen was busy on Monday signing two veteran offensive linemen in Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano.

New York Giants add Indianapolis Colts veteran Mark Glowinski

Credit: USA Today Network

Glowinski agreed to a three-year $20 million dollar contract, with $11.4 million guaranteed. Glowinski was drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks (134th overall) and spent his first three seasons there.

Over the last four seasons, he played with the Indianapolis Colts and was part of an offensive line that paved the way for Jonathan Taylor to lead the league in rushing last season (1,811 yards).

Glowinski who turns 30 in May, started 46 out of his last 48 games with Colts and is poised to start at right guard for Big Blue.

Giants will get depth and versatility with Jon Feliciano

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The contract terms for the 30-year-old Feliciano have not been unveiled yet, but he’ll be reunited with Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll after having spent the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills where he started 34 games.

The 6-foot-4, 325 Feliciano is a versatile lineman that has played right guard, center, and left guard in his seven-year career. He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round of the 2015 draft (128th overall) and is expected to compete to be the starting center or left guard.

While Glowinski and Feliciano were not elite names on the Sportsnaut top free agents of 2022 list, they were necessary moves to bolster an offensive line that has been one of the worst in the league for the past several seasons.

Expect the Giants to try to acquire another veteran offensive lineman via free agency, and then use one of their two first-round picks to draft a long-term anchor in the front five.