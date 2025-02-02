Push intensifies around New York Giants to draft specific QB in April but it’s not Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward

While the New York Giants have been linked to selecting Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft, there is a growing push around the team to select a different quarterback.

Expectations were never high for the Giants in 2024. Especially after they lost star running back Saquon Barkley in NFL free agency. However, being one of the worst teams in football and finishing with a 3-14 record was a worst-case scenario.

Now, the organization must again use the offseason to improve the roster following another losing campaign and also find a potential franchise QB. However, they have a top-three pick in April’s NFL Draft at their disposal. To many pundits, the expectation is the organization will use their first selection on either Colorado star Shedeur Sanders or fellow QB Cam Ward.

Yet, there is a rising belief in NFL Draft circles that neither is worth using a top-three selection on. It puts the team in a position to either trade down or wait until later in the event to get a young potential-rich signal caller. And there seems to be growing momentum behind drafting a specific prospect with ties to team legend Eli Manning.

Jaxson Dart stats (2024): 4,279 passing yards, 495 rushing yards, 32 total touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 180.7 passer rating

Eli Manning hoping New York Giants take Jaxson Dart in NFL Draft?

“I like Jaxson Dart,” Manning told the New York Post last week. “I’ve probably watched him more than anybody, just from watching Ole Miss games. I’ve been around him and [he’s] been a great kid, been in the same offense for three years, and been successful. Seen him grow and progress and seems to be able to make all the throws.”

Obviously, the New York Giants great is partial to Dart because he helped recruit him to his alma mater. However, late last week NYP writer Paul Schwartz covered the growing sentiment in Big Blue circles linking Dart to the team. As well as the fact that he could be considered the third-best QB in this class by the time the draft arrives. And the role Manning could continue to play as a mentor for him in navigating the pitfalls of being a star QB in New York.

Jaxson Dart NFL Draft projection: Early Round 2

Furthermore, Schwartz and A to Z reporter Travis May praised Dart’s performance on and off the field at this year’s senior bowl.

“The quarterback play here in Mobile, Alabama this week has largely been unimpressive but Dart is the lone exception,” May wrote. “From dropping the ball into a bucket in one-on-one sessions to driving the ball through tight traffic in 11-on-11, Dart has looked sharp.”

Sanders and Ward did not play at this senior bowl. However, Dart did outshine college stars like Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel Ohio State’s Will Howard, and Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard last week.

