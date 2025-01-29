New York Giants already impressed with this top 2025 NFL Draft prospect

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A 3-14 season wasn’t enough for the New York Giants to move on from general manager Joe Schoen or head coach Brian Daboll. That means both Giants decision-makers will be under an immense amount of pressure throughout the 2025 NFL season.

Yet, to improve upon last season’s effort, the Giants will have to make several roster upgrades this offseason and there’s no bigger weakness in New York than at the quarterback position.

New York Giants already seem enamored with QB Shedeur Sanders

The New York Giants possess the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, that still may not be good enough for them to land one of the top two quarterbacks projected to be first-round picks in April.

There’s reportedly an “overwhelming belief” that the Tennessee Titans will select University of Miami’s Cam Ward with the first overall pick. The Cleveland Browns hold the second pick and Deshaun Watson’s status for the 2025 season is in question after he recently re-tore his Achilles, which puts the Browns in play for a new quarterback too.

Yet, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Giants are already impressed with what they’ve seen from University of Colorado’s quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“Basically, they are going to approach this as anything could happen at that No. 3 position. One of those things could be Shedeur Sanders. Schoen and his personnel staff made a visit to a Colorado practice before the season even ended and had a little interaction with Sanders there. He talked about him today, said he checks all the boxes. Said he’s a good kid and he’s football smart. They’ve had a little bit of experience there. They did meet with him briefly. They’ll really be able to get into it once they get to the combine. I’m sure there’s going to be a visit. There’s going to be a workout. But you can tell there’s definitely some interest in the Giants in Sanders.” Garafolo on New York Giants/Shedeur Sanders

From The Insiders at the @seniorbowl on @nflnetwork last night on Colorado QB Shadeur Sanders impressing the #Giants early in the get-to-know-you part of the NFL Draft process. pic.twitter.com/pMuFlTLXoU — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 29, 2025

If the Giants do zero in on Sanders, they may feel compelled to work out a trade with the Browns to secure the second overall pick. Because even if the Browns don’t key in on Sanders, another team, like the Las Vegas Raiders, could always present a trade offer that’s too good to refuse. In turn, the Giants may need to be aggressive to get their top target too.