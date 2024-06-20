New Orleans Pelicans aggressively shopping Brandon Ingram on trade block, have spoken to Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

After a first-round exit during the NBA Playoffs, many are expecting the New Orleans Pelicans to shake up the roster, and Brandon Ingram is one of the top candidates to be traded. Ingram, who’s entering the final year of his contract, is set to make $36 million in 2024.

Yet, the Pelicans may not be ready to commit to a long-term extension with the sharpshooter. If so, the time to trade the one-time All-Star is right now, not when he’s just months away from free agency at next season’s deadline.

So, naturally, the Pelicans are doing just that, putting Ingram on the trade block to see what kind of offers are available. Yet, so far, they’re not finding any fair offers for the 26-year-old.

According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, the Pelicans have indeed been aggressively shopping Ingram and have already discussed trades with Houston and Philadelphia, to no avail.

“In recent days, rumors have swirled about the Pelicans dangling Brandon Ingram in trade talks and in one iteration, a hypothetical Ingram-for-Alperen Şengün swap was mentioned, but the Rockets have no interest, team sources said. League sources said New Orleans also contacted the Philadelphia 76ers concerning a possible Ingram trade.” Kelly Iko on Brandon Ingram trade rumors to Houston/Philadelphia

Now that Jonas Valanciunas is a free agent, it only makes sense for New Orleans to prioritize another center to replace him. Alperen Sengun would have been a fair replacement, but as Iko indicated, Houston is not ready to part with their 21-year-old Turkish star.

Meanwhile, the 76ers may be waiting to see if they can sign a player like Paul George before committing to trading multiple assets for Ingram, but he could be a strong secondary option who complements Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

