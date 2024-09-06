New Lakers rumor suggests JJ Redick plotting massively expanded role for Austin Reaves in 2024-25

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A new Los Angeles Lakers rumor claims the organization made Austin Reaves an untouchable this summer for a very interesting reason.

We are just a month out from NBA training camps opening and the Lakers roster seems set. They will of course have league legend Lebron James and Anthony Davis leading the way. And much of last season’s roster will be back despite efforts to bring in some veteran impact players during the summer.

Yet, the most notable change the Lakers hope will pay huge dividends is swapping out coach Darvin Ham for first-timer JJ Redick. The NBA veteran and former ESPN analyst is expected to bring a next-gen approach to the team and get this roster back to the levels they have previously shown. Which was a group that reached the West Finals two years ago.

To do so Redick must help certain players elevate their games to new heights. And at the top of that list is three-year veteran Austin Reaves. Following an impressive season in 2022-23, the Lakers gave the 26-year-old a four-year, $53.8 million contract. Unfortunately, he regressed in certain ways last season. It led to speculation that he could be expendable this summer. Yet, it seems that was never close to a possibility in recent months.

Austin Reaves was reportedly an untouchable in Los Angeles Lakers trade talks this summer

On a new edition of the “Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst surprisingly said, “I know JJ has big plans for Austin Reaves. Not only that, when there were discussions with the Lakers this summer and teams had discussions with them and Austin Reaves came up it was a hard ‘no.'”

That is quite an endorsement for the undrafted fan-favorite. The assumption around the league is that the Los Angeles Lakers need to find a third start to go along with James and Davis if they hope to compete for a title. It is why they have been linked to trades for Dejounte Murray, Trae Young, and Zach LaVine over the last year.

Austin Reaves stats (2023-24): 15.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.5 APG, 0.8 SPG, 38% 3PT

However, if Redick can turn Reaves into that third star, that would be the dream scenario for the organization. So they can hold on to key draft assets. And be better prepared for when James eventually walks away from the game in the near future.

