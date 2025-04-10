New England Patriots rumor claims specific SEC star will be top pick due to having ‘a lot of fans’ in facility

A new report suggests the New England Patriots are very high on one specific prospect in the NFL Draft that might be the third best overall player available this month.

While the Patriots endured another 4-13 season in 2024, there is reason for optimism in New England. In today’s NFL, the quarterback spot is as important as ever. And last year’s top overall pick, Drake Maye, showed real signs that he has the potential to be a Pro Bowl-level player in the league. Furthermore, the team has a new voice leading the way in 2025.

Related: Drake Maye, family reportedly weren’t happy with two New England Patriots moves last season

Unlike former head coach Jerod Mayo, his replacement, Mike Vrabel, is a former Coach of the Year winner and took three of his Tennessee Titans teams to the playoffs during his six seasons with the franchise. In the offseason, the organization bolstered the defense with the additions of Harold Landry III, Milton Williams, and Carlton Davis III.

It would seem like getting Maye more weapons for next season would be a priority with the top pick in this month’s draft. However, the rumblings continue to point toward one specific player with their selection at fourth overall. And Boston Sports Journal NFL insider Mike Girardi added to the speculation in his latest mock draft.

Jalon Walker has ‘a lot of fans’ in New England Patriots facility

“Walker may be the best player in the draft (not named Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter), and he has a lot of fans at One Patriot Place,” Giardi wrote. “Nothing the Pats did on the defensive side of the ball in free agency would prevent Vrabel & Co. from tabbing the 21-year-old with this combination of athleticism, surprising power in his 245-pound frame, and the highest football character (Georgia staff LOVES him).

Related: New England Patriots insider reveals which prospect Mike Vrabel might like with top pick

“Is he an edge? An off-ball linebacker? He split reps for the Bulldogs, but the more I’ve watched his tape, the more I foresee him on the outside for the Pats.”

The Patriots and Vrabel would love to land Carter or Hunter. But it looks like a lock that both will be taken before New England is on the clock at four. Getting arguably the third-best player in this year’s class would still be a big win for the organization.