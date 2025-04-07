New England Patriots insider reveals which prospect Mike Vrabel might like with top pick

The New England Patriots took themselves out of position to have a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL raft thanks to a Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills. While it might cost them a shot at Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, there’s another top defensive prospect who could be on the team’s radar.

The list of the Patriots draft needs in 2025 is long, with edge rusher, offensive tackle and wide receiver among the most glaring positions that must be addressed. Unfortunately for New England, the 2025 draft class is a bit thin at both positions.

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Will Campbell is widely viewed as the best offensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, his below-average arm length has raised questions about his ability to play left tackle in the NFL. Meanwhile, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan isn’t viewed as a top-10 prospect.

That’s one reason why there’s been plenty of buzz about New England potentially trading down from the fourth overall pick. Whether they stand pat or move back a few spots while staying in the top 10, there are a few prospects worth keeping in mind.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated highlighted Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham and Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Jalon Walker as two players who ‘could be in play’ for the Patriots. While neither plays a position that is a top position of need, they are standout talents and one might fit particularly well in Vrabel’s defense.

Breer shared his belief that Walker, in particular, would appeal to the Patriots’ coach. The 21-year-old linebacker won the Butkus Award this past season and earned first-team All-American honors.

Jalon Walker stats: 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 pass deflections

Walker, who has drawn NFL comparisons to Nolan Smith, could be a versatile piece in Vrabel’s defense. Georgia used the All-American linebacker as a blitzer but also showed a lot of comfort dropping him back in coverage. He wouldn’t necessarily play a ‘traditional’ role in the NFL, but Walker could thrive in New England, given Vrabel’s experience as a linebacker and defensive coach.