Ndamukong Suh teases interest in signing with Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Ndamukong Suh recognizes he likely won’t be playing another snap for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While one of the best teams in the NFC is off the table, joining the Las Vegas Raiders in the AFC seems to catch his interest.

The 6-foot-4 defensive tackle remains a free agent just a month ahead of training camp. He’s coming off a disappointing 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, seemingly showing a few signs of age. While he might no longer be the caliber of player who earned five All-Pro selections, there is interest in Suh around the league.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2022

After talking about his future in an interview with ESPN, Suh is already looking ahead to his future. With the 2022 season right around the corner, Suh released an unprompted tweet showing a potential desire to play for the Raiders.

Raiders could be fun https://t.co/WfZZbWQf9P — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) June 21, 2022

It would certainly be an interesting landing spot. Las Vegas is weak on the defensive interior, set to rely on a rotation of players including Johnathan Hankins, Neil Farrell Jr, Vernon Butler and Andrew Billings.

While there would be a lot of competition for snaps, Suh could find real appeal in Las Vegas. Beyond the opportunity to live in a city many love visiting, there is also a path to playing time and he could be part of a rotation at defensive tackle.

Ndamukong Suh career stats: 212 quarterback hits, 130 tackles for loss, 70.5 sacks in 191 games

It’s not as if Suh is a complete shell of his former self. Pro Football Focus credited him with 37 pressures, 24 hurries and six sacks this past season. A year prior, he recorded 50 pressures, 31 hurries and 25 stops.

The Raiders need all the help they can get to have a shot at winning the AFC West in 2022. If Suh wants to sign with the team and he is willing to play on the right contract, this could be a good fit for both sides.