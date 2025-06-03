Phoenix Suns reportedly targeting specific position in Kevin Durant trade

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Every offseason, there are seemingly a handful of big-name players traded in the NBA. This offseason, expectations are that the Phoenix Suns will place Kevin Durant among that group again.

Several teams are likely to have an interest in trading for the superstar scorer who’s poised for the Hall of Fame, but only a select few will actually be in a position to land him. But what do the Suns want? After all, they’re the ones who have to say yes to a deal, surely transforming the future of their franchise.

According to Hardwood Paroxysm, the Suns are targeting a center in any trade return for their 15-time All-Star.

“The Suns have indicated to teams that center is at a premium for them in any KD talks. He might stick around, but their biggest interest is in solving the center position, which has been a disaster since moving on from [Deandre] Ayton.” Hardwood Paroxysm on Phoenix Suns/KD trade

Really? The Suns are trading a future Hall of Famer and are trying to get a center in return? Of all the positions in the NBA, center certainly isn’t a premium one. While having a competent starter is obviously needed, the Suns can solve the center position in a number of other ways.

At the same time, if the Suns are keeping Bradley Beal, then they should have more than enough scoring considering Devin Booker won’t be headed anywhere this offseason. In other words, it makes sense to try upgrading the defense, hoping that will help the rest of the team come together.

