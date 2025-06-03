Phoenix Suns aggressively trying to trade Kevin Durant to Houston Rockets

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It’s no secret that the Phoenix Suns are trying to trade Kevin Durant this offseason. One of the greatest scorers of all time, Durant has enjoyed a very accomplished career that includes an NBA championship, an MVP, 15 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, and four scoring titles.

Set to turn 37 in September, Durant should still have some strong value via trade. After all, he still averaged 26.6 points per game while shooting 43% from distance. That type of skillset fits any offense, yet the Suns are reportedly trying to negotiate with a specific team.

According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, the Suns have been trying to trade Durant to the Houston Rockets in an effort to get their draft picks back. Remember, Houston is in possession of Phoenix’s first-round picks in 2025, 2027, and 2029, stemming from the initial Durant trade to the Nets, who then traded those selections to the Rockets later on.

“Phoenix is aggressive in pursuit of a) trading Kevin Durant and b) regaining full control of their draft capital starting with the No. 10 pick in next month’s draft, team sources said. Since the conclusion of the season, Houston has fielded several calls from Phoenix, who have since gradually lowered their asking price for Durant, those sources said. There is a price where the Rockets would be interested, but with a fear of breaking up their roster for a 36-year-old coming off injury, doubt remains over a deal materializing.” The Athletic’s Kelly Iko on Rockets/Durant trade

The fact that Phoenix continues to lower its asking price for Durant is a strong indication that they’re desperate to move off from the final year of his contract, where he’s set to earn $54.7 million.

Durant landing in Houston would at least send him to another contender, but are the Rockets looking to break up their young core for an aging superstar? Yet, it’s also possible the Suns are just trying to get the draft picks from Houston, but still send Durant to another city. Either way, it’s clear the Suns are looking to deal.

