Phoenix Suns could hire another NBA team’s head coach after firing Mike Budenholzer

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns are looking for a new head coach for the third offseason in a row after firing two-time Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer. Not even the former NBA Finals champion could help the Suns crawl back into the playoffs this season, instead taking a team that won 49 games in 2024 and delivering just 36 wins in 2025.

After missing the postseason, the Suns decided to fire Mike Budenholzer, which means they’ll be launching a full-blown coaching search this offseason. Even though the Budenholzer firing is still fresh, an early candidate to become the next Suns head coach has already emerged.

Related: NBA Play-In Tournament predictions: Projecting winners of NBA Play-In Tournament 2025

Phoenix Suns linked to New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns have their work cut out for them this offseason, trying to find a coach who can at least get them back on the Frank Vogel playoff path. Plus, roster changes are expected to come, possibly including trades involving Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

However, according to The Stein Line’s NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Suns could have interest in current New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green.

“While Willie Green remains in place as New Orleans’ head coach, he’s been another name, in addition to the recently-extended Chauncey Billups, league figures have mentioned as a possible replacement in Phoenix, should the Suns make a change on their bench.” Jake Fischer on Phoenix Suns coaching search

The Pelicans fired general manager David Griffin on Monday, and there’s been further speculation that Green could be next. If so, the Suns could be quick to pounce on the former NBA swingman.

Green has been the Pelicans’ head coach for four seasons, leading them to a 148-180 record, which includes a 42 and 49-win season and two playoff appearances.

Related: New Orleans Pelicans preparing to make significant changes this offseason