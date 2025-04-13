New Orleans Pelicans preparing to make significant changes this offseason

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Arguably, no team has had more ups and downs than the New Orleans Pelicans over the past few seasons. At times, the Pelicans have looked like one of the best teams in the league, with an even brighter future ahead. Other times, it’s a desolate wasteland with the team’s most talented players sidelined due to injury.

This year, it’s been too much of the latter, with the Pelicans slicing their win total from 2024 in half, going from 49 wins to 21. Needless to say, that’s not a good look for team leadership.

New Orleans Pelicans expected to split with David Griffin, possibly Willie Green too

New Orleans Pelicans general manager David Griffin has been with the organization since 2019, when the team selected Zion Williamson with the first overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Head coach Willie Green has been the Pelicans’ head coach since 2021, leading the team to two playoff appearances in four seasons. Unfortunately, the Pelicans were booted from the first round each time.

Now, according to Marc Stein and The Stein Line’s NBA insider Jake Fischer, both of the Pelicans’ leaders could be on the outs.

“The weekend was dominated by buzz about the Pelicans and mounting uncertainty about the futures of lead executive David Griffin and head coach Willie Green after a 21-win season that was again derailed by numerous injuries,”

While the immediate futures of both are questionable, Fischer suggests that Griffin, in particular, may be at greater risk of losing his job than Green.

“There are some in New Orleans, league sources say, who are undeniably bracing for (Griffin’s) exit … with Green’s status also tenuous.” Fischer, continued

It also reportedly didn’t help that Griffin traded Dyson Daniels away in the trade that brought Dejounte Murray to New Orleans. Daniels has since emerged as a weapon for the Atlanta Hawks, finishing as the NBA’s steals leader.

Ultimately, if the Pelicans do move on from Griffin and Green, it’s a result of simply not winning with the talent they have on hand, no matter who’s healthy.

