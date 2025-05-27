NBA rumors: Insiders reveal Philadelphia 76ers’ top offseason goal, impact on 2025 NBA Draft

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers had fortune on their side after a disastrous season, moving up in the lottery to secure the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. With the franchise sticking by the old core of Paul George and Joel Embiid, intel is emerging on the franchise’s goal this offseason.

The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer and Marc Stein have both learned that the 76ers are focused on adding a ‘dynamic young talent’ this summer. It further confirms previous reports that the club has no interest in acquiring someone like All-Star forward Kevin Durant.

Philadelphia’s desire to acquire a dynamic young player doesn’t necessarily mean the franchise will keep the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Philadelphia is very open to moving down, but Stein makes it clear the club is only willing to move down a few spots.

While Rutgers guard Ace Bailey is widely considered the third-best prospect in the draft class, previous reports have suggested he might not be Philadelphia’s target. Instead, the 76ers could have their eye on Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson.

Johnson, the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year, excelled last season as an 18-year-old. A former five-star recruit, he earned second-team All-SEC honors after averaging 19.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The 6-foot-6 guard shot 42.7 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from the perimeter.

The 19-year-old is well-regarded for his shot-making, demonstrating the ability to both shoot on the move and operate effectively as an off-ball scorer. He’s also a capable ball-handler who could start alongside Tyrese Maxey or come off the bench as a sixth man. However, defense is one of his weaknesses.

Johnson checks multiple boxes that the 76ers’ organization seems to be prioritizing this summer and he would likely be on the board if Philadelphia trades down with a team like the Utah Jazz (fifth overall pick) or the Washington Wizards (sixth overall pick). What’s been made clear is that while the 76ers are keeping George and Embiid, they view this pick as an opportunity to start building for the future.

