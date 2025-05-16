NBA insider reveals why Philadelphia 76ers will pass on Ace Bailey with No. 3 pick in 2025 NBA Draft

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers were rewarded for their disappointing 24-58 record this past year, landing the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. While uncertainty remains whether the 76ers will keep or trade the pick, several intriguing prospects are available.

With Duke’s Cooper Flagg and Rutgers’ Dylan Harper projected to go 1-2 to the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, respectively, many analysts have Harper’s teammate, 6-foot-10 small forward Ace Bailey, as the third-best prospect. However, The Athletic’s NBA insider Sam Vecenie suggests the 76ers might bypass Bailey if they keep their pick.

“Rutgers’ Bailey has been seen as the biggest upside swing, and he fills a theoretical position of need for Philly as a big wing,” reports Vecenie. “But he is also viewed as more of a project by scouts and executives, and this is a Sixers front office that likely needs to win next year to keep its jobs.”

Vecenie notes that Bailey’s performance in pre-draft analytics models “is not particularly strong because of his inefficiency, unwillingness to pass and starkly negative assist-to-turnover rate.”

He believes president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will look more closely at players like Baylor shooting guard VJ Edgecombe, Texas shooting guard Tre Johnson, Duke small forward Kon Knueppel and Duke center Khaman Maluach.

Among these prospects, two appear to better fit Philadelphia’s needs.

“If I had to guess the Sixers’ direction — and I can’t emphasize enough that this is just my read — I would put both Edgecombe and Knueppel as more likely than Bailey if they keep the pick,” states Vecenie. “That is obviously subject to change over the next month, as the team brings prospects in for workouts and continues to work through its process. But both of those guys tick more boxes for me with the Sixers than Bailey does.”

Edgecombe earned Big 12 Freshman Player of the Year honors and is known for his exceptional athleticism, defensive skills, and improved ball handling and shooting. Knueppel offers versatility as a wing player who connected on 41% of his three-pointers, though he lacks quickness.

The 76ers’ decision with this third overall pick will help shape their franchise for years to come.

