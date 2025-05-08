Tickets for Game 3 of New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics higher than Super Bowl 59 premium seats

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

It seems that Game 3 of the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics semifinals series is the hottest ticket in NYC. And prices for premium seats are nearly double those of similar seats at Super Bowl 59.

On Wednesday night, the Knicks surprised many NBA experts when they scored another come-from-behind win against the Celtics. Not only did they beat Boston on their home court again, but they now have a commanding 2-0 series lead. Tickets for games in Madison Square Garden were already expensive. But with demand even stronger after last night, prices on third-party ticket apps have skyrocketed.

According to Gametime, the cheapest price for tickets on the last-minute buying app is going for $648 each (including taxes and fees). That is double what Game 3 tickets cost before the series. However, that is for the lowest-priced seats. What is the cost for the best seats inside “The World’s Most Famous Arena?”

Gametime claims courtside seats for Game 3 of Knicks vs. Celtics are going for an astounding $42,294 per ticket. It is an absurd number that can only be set in a huge market like New York City. However, it is a price that is still absurd, even for NYC standards.

To bring more clarity to how insanely high courtside tickets for Game 3 are, the highest priced ticket for Super Bowl 59 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs was $17,787. Less than half for courtside seats in Madison Square Garden.

The next game in the thrilling Knicks vs. Celtics NBA playoffs series takes place this Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on ABC.