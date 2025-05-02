New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics playoff tickets so expensive NYC fans will think there’s tariffs on them

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Tickets for the upcoming NBA playoffs series between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics are so pricey for games in NYC that fans will wonder if there is a tariff on those, too.

To the surprise of no one, seats for the semifinals series between the Knicks and Celtics are hot tickets in both Boston and New York. They are two of the best teams in the NBA this season. And have a storied rivalry that dates back to the 1940s. However, it seems the price for games in Gotham is far more expensive than in Beantown.

On Friday, the New York Post reported that the cheapest ticket for any of the games in New York is $368 for a seat at Game 3. Unsurprisingly, if the Knicks can extend the series and give fans hope they can upset the defending champions, prices for Games 4 and 6 go up exponentially. The cheapest Game 4 tickets on the third-party app Vivid Seats are $374. While Game 6 goes up to $427 as of earlier today.

Cheap seats at TD Garden for Knicks vs. Celtics aren’t a deal. But they are quite a bit more affordable than for games in Madison Square Garden. The lowest ticket for Game 1 is $228. Game 2 is going for $234. And Game 5’s cheapest seat is $295.

However, the most expensive price for any game in either city is a potential do-or-die Game 7 in Boston. The most affordable seat in Beantown for the May 19 matchup is currently a whopping $485. Obviously, the most expensive seats are going for thousands and tens of thousands.

In a time where costs for many products in the United States are going up in price due to worldwide tariffs instituted by the Donald Trump administration, basketball fans in Boston and New York will be wondering if there is new tariff pricing for playoff games in their city as well.

