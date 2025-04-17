New York Knicks insiders detail what Tom Thibodeau must due in 2025 NBA playoffs to keep his job

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau will have a lot of pressure on him to make some noise in the playoffs this spring, or he could be sent packing despite getting a contract extension before the season.

There is a lot for the Knicks to be proud of this season. They finished with the third-best record (51-31) in the Eastern Conference and fifth overall in the NBA. For most franchises, that would be reasons for a great deal of hope and confidence heading into the postseasons. Yet that isn’t the case in New York.

The team only added one more win to their win total this season compared to last year, despite adding stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges to the roster in the offseason. Their defense has taken a big step back this season. And they have surprisingly underperformed consistently against the top two teams in the East — the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers — all season.

It has led to a great deal of speculation that changes could be coming to the team’s front office and bench.

Tom Thibodeau must win at least six games in NBA playoffs to hold on to New York Knicks job?

What could happen if the Knicks disappoint this spring was a topic of conversation on SNY’s “Putback” podcast. Knicks insider Ian Begley (SNY) and Steve Popper (New York Newsday) revealed what they have been hearing in recent weeks and what Thibodeau must do to keep his job after this season.

“There’s a strong possibility that changes are coming if they flame out against Detroit. Or they’re not competitive in the second round against the Boston Celtics,” Begley said. “Earlier this year, someone asked me about Tom Thibodeau. And based on everything that had happened and everything I had heard coming into the year, I didn’t think there was a scenario where the Knicks would change their head coach. But now, more recently, I think the stakes are high for Tom Thibodeau.

“… I think if the Knicks win the [Pistons] series, get to the second round, and compete in the second round, I think there is less of a chance that something major happens.”

Could Mikal Bridges be sent packing if Knicks disappoint in playoffs?

Popper agreed with the belief that the Knicks must get passed the first round this spring, at the very least. As well as the fact that the future of some members of the front office, and talented guard Mikal Bridges, in New York, will be decided during these playoffs.

“I think if the Knicks don’t get past the first round, somehow, there’s going to be changes,” he began by saying. “I’ve heard rumors that front office stuff could happen. Mikal Bridges is up for an extension. And decisions have got to be made if you think long term, he’s the answer you thought he was when you gave up five first-round picks for him.

“To me, this is a real make-or-break period… We saw Mike Malone get let go in Denver, there are expectations. And if you don’t live up to them with the contract extension kicking in, there’s always fire where there’s smoke.”

Based on what the pair of New York Knicks insiders think, it looks like the team must win at least six games this spring for much of this group to be brought back next season.

